Cactus Custody Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit, Reinforcing Security Standards in Digital Asset Custody

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Custody (www.mycactus.com), a licensed digital asset custodian under Hong Kong Trust Company (License No.: TC006789) and provisionally exempt from regulation by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has completed the SOC 2 Type II audit led by Deloitte. This accomplishment highlights Cactus Custody's dedication to providing a secure and compliant environment for digital asset management.

The SOC 2 Type II audit reinforces our ability to meet global security standards, giving clients across APAC and beyond confidence that their digital assets are securely managed in line with industry best practices and regulatory requirements.

"The SOC 2 Type II attestation reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting client assets. It strengthens trust and positions us as a reliable partner in digital asset custody. Managing billions in assets for over 300 institutions, we operate under strict regulatory frameworks governing our platform's architecture, development, and operations," said Wendy Jiang, General Manager of Cactus Custody.

Deloitte rigorously conducted the audit based on Security, Availability, and Confidentiality, ensuring Cactus Custody's compliance with these critical standards.

About Cactus Custody

Cactus Custody, founded by Jihan Wu, is a leading institutional digital asset custody provider. As an ISO-certified custodian and a licensed Hong Kong Trust company (License No.: TC006789), with an exemption from regulation by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), it meets regulatory capital reserve requirements and adheres to the strict anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regulations. Backed by cutting-edge security architecture, Cactus Custody protects client assets in hot and cold storage. It safeguards billions of dollars in digital assets for over 300 institutions, including top-tier mining companies, mining pools, funds, asset management platforms, and OTC traders.

