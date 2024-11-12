Cainiao and COMAC CSC Forge Partnership to Enhance Aircraft Parts Logistics Management

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao Group, a global leader in express delivery and supply chain services, has recently signed a cooperation framework agreement with COMAC Shanghai Aircraft Customer Service Co., Ltd. (COMAC CSC). This collaboration will leverage Cainiao's global supply chain network and smart logistics infrastructure to optimize the warehousing and logistics of aviation materials, addressing the complex storage needs of high-value aircraft components and supporting the global expansion of Chinese-made aircraft, including the C919 and ARJ21 models.

The C919, as a new representative of China's aviation industry, has now entered a stable production and delivery phase, marking a significant milestone in COMAC's global strategy. Last week, COMAC opened its Hong Kong office.

Cainiao's global end-to-end logistics network, combined with its deep expertise in managing intricate industry verticals, will play a vital role in supporting COMAC's global aviation market growth. In Hong Kong, Cainiao Smart Gateway, which is strategically located next to Hong Kong International Airport, offers multi-modal capabilities to streamline supply chain operations and enhance connectivity to key global markets. Worldwide, Cainiao operates warehouses in 18 countries and regions across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia.

As part of the agreement, Cainiao will offer customized aviation materials warehousing and logistics services tailored to the Hong Kong and Southeast Asian markets, aiming to optimizing inbound-manufacturing logistics and inventory management for COMAC CSC with enhanced reliability and agility. Additionally, the two companies will collaborate on innovative solutions, including smart customs clearance systems and AOG (Aircraft on Ground) logistics, ensuring timely deliveries and seamless ground-handling operations.

Cainiao and COMAC CSC have already formed a joint task force to ensure the successful implementation of this collaboration.

About Cainiao Group

Founded in 2013, Cainiao Group is a global leader in express delivery and supply chain solutions. Drawing on our global end-to-end logistics network, purposely built technology and a proven commitment to sustainability, we offer three core services, including global express, global supply chain, and logistics technology solutions.

In our global supply chain division, we leverage deep industry expertise, and technology-driven warehousing and distribution capabilities to help merchants of all sizes enhance their supply chain flexibility and efficiency. On the global express front, we are dedicated to achieving nationwide delivery within 24 hours and worldwide delivery within 72 hours, connecting global markets and empowering businesses and individuals to better seize global trade opportunities. For more information about Cainiao, please visit cainiao.com.

