Cainiao Expand Express Infrastructure with Over 1,000 Self-Pickup Points in Hong Kong

HANGZHOU and HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao Group, a global leader in e-commerce logistics, is ramping up its smart logistics infrastructure in Hong Kong, having established over 1,000 self-pickup points (including smart lockers) to better serve local consumers ahead of the global Double 11 shopping season. These self pick-up points offer services such as parcel retrieval, returns, and a variety of other features to enhance the customer experience. Additionally, more than 450 of these locations will operate on Sundays and during nighttime hours to ensure a seamless delivery experience for Hong Kong consumers.

Positioned as an international trade and logistics hub, Hong Kong plays a critical role in Cainiao's global expansion strategy. In August, the company introduced a local delivery service, offering a comprehensive e-commerce logistics solution tailored for business-to-consumer (B2C) needs, as well as the "Cainiao EASY Send" service for consumer-to-consumer (C2C) logistics. Currently, Cainiao has partnered with well-known e-commerce platforms and brands such as Kicks Crew, MyFood, Skechers, HKMall, and 91APP to create tailored logistics solutions that meet diverse customer needs.

On a global scale, Cainiao is committed to enhancing its end-to-end smart logistics network. The company plans to open two new sorting centers in Singapore and Malaysia, aimed at boosting delivery capacity, alleviating pressures during peak shopping seasons, and ensuring a seamless e-commerce shopping experience for local customers.

Emerging from one of the largest e-commerce ecosystems, Cainiao's network now spans over 200 countries and regions, aiming to serve as shared logistics infrastructure for global clients. With worldwide e-commerce sales expected to continue driving volume growth during peak seasons, Cainiao's network—engineered specifically for e-commerce—demonstrates a high level of flexibility and resilience. Its robust network and intelligent solutions empower global e-commerce platforms, merchants, and brands to effectively manage surges in demand. Furthermore, the company has increased its workforce of warehouse staff and delivery personnel, while also expanding its line-haul routes to ensure timely and high-quality deliveries.

About Cainiao Group

Founded in 2013, Cainiao is a global leader in e-commerce logistics. Drawing on our deep e-commence insights, purposely built technology and a proven commitment to sustainability, we provide a comprehensive range of logistics services—including national and international express delivery, global supply chain management, logistics technology solutions and logistics asset management.

With a long-term mission to achieve nationwide delivery within 24 hours and worldwide delivery in 72 hours, our global logistics network now spans over 200 countries and regions, positioning us among the largest logistics networks globally by geographical reach.

As the world's No.1 cross-border express service provider by parcel volume, we support over 100,000 merchants and brands. Our nationwide delivery services are also rapidly expanding in key markets, including China, Spain, France, and the United States.

For more information about Cainiao, please visit cainiao.com.

SOURCE Cainiao