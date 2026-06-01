Calibrite Display Plus HL Receives Apple Approval for Hardware-Level Display Calibration

For the first time, creative professionals can calibrate Apple displays at hardware level — with a colorimeter priced for working creatives

NORTH WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibrite, the global color management brand trusted by photographers, filmmakers, and designers worldwide, announced today that the Calibrite Display Plus HL has received Apple approval for use with Apple's built-in display calibration system.

It is the first colorimeter to achieve this distinction.

The approval enables hardware-level calibration for Apple Studio Display, Apple Studio Display XDR, Apple Pro Display XDR, and supported MacBook Pro models, working natively within Apple's macOS calibration workflow.

Calibration Written to the Display, Not Layered on Top

Unlike profile-based adjustment, Apple's display calibration system writes settings directly to the display, refining white point, luminance, and color accuracy at the source. A single calibration session updates every reference mode simultaneously, delivering consistent, reliable color across the full brightness range — from SDR to HDR content up to 2,000 nits peak brightness.

Until now, this level of hardware-level precision required professional spectroradiometers designed for dedicated color facilities — instruments priced well beyond the reach of most working creatives. At $339, Calibrite Display Plus HL changes that.

"Calibrite Display Plus HL is the first colorimeter Apple has approved for hardware-level display calibration — and at under $400, it puts that precision within reach of every serious creator working on Apple hardware. That's a meaningful shift for our community."

Stefan Zrenner, General Manager, Calibrite

Built for Apple's Evolving Color Standards

Calibrite Display Plus HL is designed to work with Apple's latest color technologies, including Apple CMF 2026, Apple's next-generation Color Matching Function that advances beyond the dated CIE 1931 standard — ensuring accurate and dependable results as display technology continues to evolve.

For professionals who require a comprehensive color management workflow, Calibrite Display Plus HL works alongside Calibrite PROFILER software for ICC profiling, validation, and reporting — providing a complete end-to-end solution.

Availability

Calibrite Display Plus HL is available through authorized retailers and calibrite.com.

Supported displays include:

Apple Studio Display (2022 and 2026)

Apple Studio Display XDR

Apple Pro Display XDR

Supported MacBook Pro models (M1–M5 Pro/Max and later)

About Calibrite

Calibrite is a global color management brand committed to developing and manufacturing the highest quality, professional color management tools while providing education and inspiration for creatives who are passionate about color. From professional photographers and filmmakers to designers and content creators, Calibrite helps creative professionals get their color right. For more information, visit calibrite.com.

SOURCE Calibrite