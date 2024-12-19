Caliway Biopharmaceuticals Included in FTSE TWSE Taiwan Eight Industries and Mid-Cap 100 Indices

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliway Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6919) is proud to announce its inclusion in the FTSE TWSE Taiwan Mid-Cap 100 Index and the FTSE TWSE Taiwan Eight Industries Index, two prestigious benchmarks jointly compiled by FTSE Russell and the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). Effective December 23, 2024, Caliway's inclusion highlights its growing influence in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, reinforcing its position as a key player within the global biotech community.

The Founders of Caliway, CEO Vivian Ling and Chairman Antony Hsu

The FTSE TWSE Taiwan Mid-Cap 100 Index, established in 2004, tracks the top 100 mid-cap companies in Taiwan by market capitalization, excluding the top 50 constituents of the FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index. This index predominantly captures growth-focused sectors, reflecting the dynamic potential of companies like Caliway that are poised for expansion.

The FTSE TWSE Taiwan Eight Industries Index, launched in 2007, represents the performance of Taiwan's eight major industry sectors, highlighting companies with leading positions in their respective fields. Inclusion in this index underscores Caliway's strong presence and leadership within Taiwan's thriving biopharmaceutical sector.

Caliway's inclusion in these indices signifies its strong market performance, growth prospects, and increasing visibility within both local and international investment communities. As a company dedicated to innovation in biopharmaceuticals, this achievement aligns with Caliway's vision of delivering groundbreaking therapeutic solutions while creating value for its stakeholders.

Caliway will continue to leverage its innovative pipeline and strong market positioning to contribute to the biopharmaceutical industry's evolution in Taiwan and globally.

About FTSE TWSE Taiwan Index Series

The FTSE TWSE Taiwan Index Series is a joint effort between the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (TWSE) and FTSE Russell to provide market participants with a range of tools to gain visibility to the Taiwanese market. The index series comprises a range of real-time indices, which are designed as tools for use in the trading of derivatives, index-tracking funds, exchange-traded funds and as performance benchmarks.

About Caliway Biopharmaceuticals

Caliway Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6919) is a clinical-stage pioneering biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing cutting-edge therapeutics. Caliway aims to redefine patient outcomes through innovation.

Disclaimer

This article and related information on this site contain forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information requires the Company to make numerous assumptions and is subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are beyond the control of the Company which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to timely inform, update, or revise the information on this site if circumstances should change.

For more information, please visit:

www.caliway.com.tw

https://taiwanindex.com.tw/news/337

