Cambridge A Levels strengthen university pathways through new UAC admissions alignment

SYDNEY, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) has welcomed new developments through the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) that strengthen pathways for students taking Cambridge International A Levels in Australia.

Australian students in NSW now have more pathways to university with Cambridge A levels.

Choosing a pathway to university is one of the most important decisions for students and their families. The updated approach enables domestic Australian students taking three Cambridge International A Levels to be considered for Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) outcomes through UAC, providing a clearer and more transparent route for students applying to university in New South Wales.

The approach gives students and families greater confidence in how Cambridge A Levels are recognised for university entry, helping them make informed decisions about their future education choices.

Initially implemented through UAC, the updated fine-grained schedule applies to domestic Australian students for whom Cambridge provides additional assessment data. The development represents an important step in supporting recognition of Cambridge qualifications and may help inform wider consideration across the Australian higher education landscape.

Kevin Ebenezer, Director, University Pathways and Progression at Cambridge, said:

"Cambridge welcomes the release of the new UAC schedule for domestic Australian Cambridge International A Level students studying in Australia based on three A Levels. From the outset, our shared goal was to develop a fair and equitable fine-grading schedule that more accurately reflects student performance and achievement. I am pleased that a schedule has now been established that universities across New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory can use with confidence, while also supporting students who choose Cambridge qualifications. This is an important step in ensuring greater clarity, fairness, and opportunity for students pursuing international qualifications in Australia."

Supporting future opportunities

Paul Burgess, Principal of Presbyterian Ladies' College (PLC) Sydney, added:

"For students and families, understanding the pathway from school to university is incredibly important. These developments provide reassurance that Cambridge A Levels are not only internationally respected, but also offer students a strong and credible route to higher education opportunities. It gives families confidence that students can pursue pathways that open doors both in Australia and internationally."

Working together to support student progression

The announcement builds on ongoing engagement between Cambridge and Australian universities to support student progression and expand access to higher education opportunities.

Cambridge also recently brought together school leaders and key stakeholders in Sydney to discuss university pathways and the role of international qualifications in supporting student progression. Discussions highlighted the importance of ensuring students and families have access to clear and accessible routes into higher education, whether in Australia or internationally.

Cambridge remains committed to working in partnership with schools, universities and admissions bodies to support fair and accessible routes to higher education for learners worldwide.

SOURCE Cambridge University Press & Assessment