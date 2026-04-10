Cambridge English to Convene Asia Pacific Education Leaders at 2026 Leadership Summit in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge English will bring together senior education leaders, policymakers and practitioners from across the region at the Cambridge English Leadership Summit 2026: Asia Pacific Edition, to be held at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur on 23 and 24 April.

Under the theme "English Language Education in the Age of AI", the two-day summit will explore how artificial intelligence, teacher development and integrated learning and assessment are shaping the future of English language education across the Asia Pacific.

Cambridge English Leadership Summit 2026: Asia Pacific Edition.

Addressing the future of English education in an AI-driven world

The summit will feature a strong line-up of international and regional thought leaders, including researchers, ministry officials and school leaders, offering strategic insights into the opportunities and challenges of AI in education.

The opening keynote will be delivered by Dr Evelina Galaczi, Director of Research (Global), Cambridge University Press & Assessment, who will speak on "Innovating Teaching and Learning: The Power of Human-Centred AI". Her session will set the stage for in-depth discussions on how technology can enhance learning while keeping pedagogy and learners at the centre.

Strong ministerial and regional representation

A key highlight of the summit is the participation of senior representatives from Ministries of Education across the region, sharing national perspectives and policy-to-practice experiences.

Confirmed speakers include:

Noor Akmar Binti Jais , Director, English Language Teaching Centre, Ministry of Education, Malaysia

, Director, English Language Teaching Centre, Ministry of Education, Malaysia Dr Nguyen Thi Mai Huu, Ph.D. , Director, National Foreign Languages Project, Ministry of Education and Training, Vietnam

, Director, National Foreign Languages Project, Ministry of Education and Training, Vietnam Dr Poppy Dewi Puspitawati, M.A., Education Expert and Specialist, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, Indonesia

Showcasing regional success stories and best practices

The programme will also highlight success stories from across Asia Pacific, with school leaders and education partners from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam sharing real-world experiences of integrating AI-enhanced approaches in English language teaching, learning and assessment.

These sessions will demonstrate how aligned curricula, assessment and teacher development can support learners in developing language proficiency and global competence.

Focus on teacher development and classroom practice

Day Two of the summit will place special emphasis on teacher development for the AI era, featuring sessions on:

Building and sustaining a world-class teacher workforce through Cambridge English Teaching Qualifications

Global classroom insights on AI for English Language Teaching

Practical approaches for improving learner outcomes using Cambridge English resources

The summit will conclude with a panel discussion on empowering teachers and learners in a changing AI-driven world, bringing together ministry representatives and Cambridge experts to reflect on future directions for English education.

A platform for collaboration and leadership

Speaking ahead of the event, Min Qu, Regional Commercial Director – Northeast & Southeast Asia Pacific, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said:

"The Cambridge English Leadership Summit provides an important platform for leaders across Asia Pacific to exchange ideas, learn from each other and shape future-ready English education systems. As AI transforms education, collaboration and shared learning are more important than ever."

With participants from multiple Asia Pacific markets, the Cambridge English Leadership Summit 2026 reinforces Cambridge English's ongoing commitment to supporting education systems, teachers and learners through research-led, practical and future-focused solutions.

SOURCE Cambridge English