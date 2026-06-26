Cambridge expands partnerships to support Vietnam's future ready learners

HANOI, Vietnam, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) has deepened its commitment to education in Vietnam and to equipping learners with the knowledge and skills needed for the future by signing partnership agreements with three key organisations: Hanoi National University of Education, iSMART Education and Atlantic Group.

Cambridge meeting with Mr Pham Quoc Toan, Vice Director Hanoi DoET Cambridge meeting with Prof Dr. Le Quan, Vice Minister MoET Cambridge signing ceremony with Associate Professor, Nguyen Duc Son - President Hanoi University of Education

During his visit to the country, Group Managing Director Rod Smith signed a partnership agreement with Hanoi National University of Education focused on the development of future teachers through pre-service training and modern pedagogical approaches. The collaboration aims to equip trainee teachers with the skills and confidence to effectively deliver subjects including English, Mathematics and Science, helping strengthen teaching capability across the system.

Cambridge also formalised partnerships with iSMART Education and Atlantic Group as implementation partners supporting the delivery of bilingual and internationally aligned learning initiatives in Vietnam. The collaborations aim to support schools with scalable learning models, teacher support and high-quality resources that help learners build the skills and confidence needed for future learning and career pathways.

Cambridge is among the first international education providers to offer ready-made Integrated Curriculum materials designed to support Vietnam's education priorities, giving partner schools access to structured, classroom-ready resources that bring together international learning approaches with local curriculum requirements. The materials support schools in delivering subjects such as Mathematics and Science in English, helping learners develop subject knowledge alongside the capabilities needed for further study and future opportunities.

The partnerships build on Cambridge's growing presence in Vietnam, strengthening teaching capability, expanding internationally benchmarked learning, and preparing young people for higher education and participation in an increasingly global workforce.

During the visit, Mr Smith also met with representatives connected to Vietnam's National Foreign Language Project to discuss how Cambridge can support wider education priorities in teacher development and learner readiness.

Mr Smith said: "Vietnam has set an ambitious vision for its education system, including access to a quality education for all, establishing its universities among the world's best and a digital transformation at all levels. We are proud to work alongside universities, schools and education partners to support them in achieving this and helping young people build strong foundations for higher education, future careers and participation in an increasingly global workforce."

These latest partnerships reinforce Cambridge's position as a trusted long-term education partner in Vietnam, supporting national priorities while helping schools prepare learners for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Cambridge continues to work with educators, institutions and governments across Southeast Asia to expand access to internationally benchmarked education, teacher development and progression pathways for students.

SOURCE Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge)