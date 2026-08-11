Cambridge International AS & A Level entries grow across Southeast Asia as more students choose flexible, skills-based qualifications

Cambridge releases June 2026 exam results to nearly 705,000 students in 148 countries, with total entries up to 1.7 million

Entries grow in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, with over 22,000 Malaysian students taking Cambridge international exams in June

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International Education (Cambridge) has begun releasing the results of its June 2026 exam series to students worldwide. Entries for Cambridge International AS & A Levels rose 5% on last year, with almost 368,000 students in 3492 schools worldwide receiving Cambridge International AS & A Level results today. This continued growth reflects the increasing global demand for qualifications that provide a trusted route to higher education.

Cambridge International AS & A level Results Day

The trend towards Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications is evident across Southeast Asia, with exam entries up 12% on June 2025 in both Indonesia and Thailand. There is also strong growth in Cambridge IGCSE entries in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, demonstrating continued confidence from schools and families in internationally recognised qualifications that prepare students to succeed at university and beyond.

"Congratulations to all our students receiving results today and next week," said Rod Smith, Group Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge. "It's encouraging to see continued growth across Southeast Asia, as more students choose Cambridge International AS & A Levels for the combination of deep subject knowledge and the skills universities and employers value most. This year's continued growth shows that more students than ever recognise the power of that combination in a world shaped by AI. I believe Cambridge International AS & A Levels will matter even more in the years ahead."

Southeast Asia June 2026 exam series highlights:

Mathematics remained the most popular Cambridge International AS & A Level subject across Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand. Science subjects also feature in the top five subjects, highlighting sustained demand for STEM education.

Business was among the five most popular AS & A Level subjects in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, reflecting growing student interest in entrepreneurship and business skills.

Schools in Malaysia made over 74,000 entries for Cambridge exams in the June series, with Malay as a Foreign Language continuing to be the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subject.

Trusted by the world's leading universities

Across Southeast Asia, students continue to choose Cambridge qualifications because they provide flexible pathways to universities both locally and internationally. Increasing numbers of students are using Cambridge qualifications to access higher education across Asia, Australia, the UK and beyond.

Kevin Ebenezer, Director of University Pathways and Progression at Cambridge, said: "Cambridge International A Levels continue to earn the confidence of the world's leading universities because they prepare students not simply to gain admission, but to thrive once they arrive. As higher education becomes increasingly competitive, universities are looking for students with academic depth, resilience, and the ability to think independently. Our qualifications develop those qualities. Today, Cambridge learners represent around one in eight international students entering UK universities, providing compelling evidence of the enduring value and global recognition of Cambridge International A Levels."

"International education with Cambridge is as international as necessary, but as local as possible. Whether students choose to study at home or abroad, Cambridge international qualifications open doors to opportunity and prepare learners for success in a rapidly changing world," adds Rod.

Looking ahead to Cambridge IGCSE and O Level results

Cambridge IGCSE and O Level results will be released to over 315,000 students in 4949 schools on 18 August.

With more than 160 years of experience in international education, Cambridge now serves nearly two million students annually. Its assessments – including Cambridge Checkpoint for younger learners, as well as Cambridge IGCSE, O Level, International AS & A Level, AICE, and the International Project Qualification (IPQ) – are valued by schools and universities worldwide.

-ENDS-

Notes to editors:

Highlights for Cambridge International AS & A Level results released on 11 August:

More than 737,000 entries globally – up 5% on June 2025

Taken by almost 368,000 students (up 4%) in 3492 schools in 128 countries

Most popular subjects: 1. English General Paper; 2. Mathematics; 3. Physics; 4. Chemistry; 5. English Language.

SOURCE Cambridge University Press & Assessment