Campaign Asia Agency of the Year Awards 2026 Open for Nominations on 9 June

The region's most authoritative marketer-judged awards programme returns, recognizing outstanding agency, brand, and leadership excellence across Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Campaign Asia-Pacific, Haymarket Media Asia's industry-leading marcomms title, today announced that nominations for the 2026 Campaign Asia Agency of the Year Awards will open on Tuesday, 9 June 2026.

Recognised as the most prestigious and trusted benchmark for marketing communications excellence in Asia-Pacific, the Awards celebrate outstanding work across agencies, brands, and leaders who have delivered measurable impact, innovation, and growth in an increasingly competitive and evolving industry.

Campaign Asia Agency of the Year Awards 2026

The industry benchmark for credibility and trust

Since its inception in the early 1990s, Campaign's Agency of the Year Awards has remained the region's definitive standard for recognising agency excellence. It is widely regarded by both client marketers and agencies as the most credible validation of performance and impact in the industry.

What sets the programme apart is its fully marketer-led judging process. Senior client-side marketers from across Asia-Pacific are appointed to evaluate entries based on strategic effectiveness, creativity, and business results - ensuring a rigorous, impartial, and commercially grounded assessment.

Further strengthening governance and transparency is the appointment of SCS-Invictus Group as Process Integrity Partner for the 2026 Awards to independently verify all results.

Recognising excellence across a changing industry

Agency of the Year celebrates excellence across both network and independent agencies, recognising outstanding work in local markets while also highlighting regional achievement.

Spanning six sub-regions across Asia-Pacific: Australia/New Zealand, Greater China, Japan/Korea, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and APAC, the programme covers 22 local markets. Entries are open across three core pillars: Agency, People, and Brand.

APAC categories recognise leaders and teams operating across multiple markets, highlighting excellence in cross-border strategy, leadership, and regional business impact.

Campaign's Agency of the Year initiative provides winning agencies with the opportunity to gain recognition beyond their home markets, strengthening both regional visibility and local credibility. The beauty of the programme is that it gives agencies the opportunity to compete within their local market, with the chance to be recognised on the regional (and global) stage.

All Agency, People, and Brand categories are open to both network and independent agencies, recognising excellence across the full breadth of the industry.

The Independent Agency category is the only dedicated stream exclusively for independent agencies, providing a platform to showcase market-level excellence while contributing towards broader regional recognition.

New categories reflecting the industry's digital and AI transformation

The 2026 edition introduces new categories that reflect the increasing impact of AI, marketing technology, and innovation in shaping the future of the marketing and communications industry across Asia-Pacific.

Developed following consultation with the industry, these new categories spotlight organisations and teams that are pushing boundaries in AI adoption, marketing technology, and innovation excellence.

New Agency Categories

Agency AI Excellence of the Year

MarTech Agency of the Year

New People Category

Most Innovative MarTech Team of the Year

"At a time when the industry is being reshaped by change at every level, Campaign's Agency of the Year Awards continue to represent the most trusted measure of success," says says Atifa Silk, managing director of Haymarket Media Asia. "This is not an award decided by peers within the same competitive set; it is judged by senior marketers who understand what effectiveness truly means for business outcomes,"

"That independence is what makes it the benchmark for the industry," she adds. "We encourage agencies, brands, and leaders across Asia-Pacific to put forward their best work, teams and people to be recognised for the impact they have made in a year defined by both challenge and opportunity."

Key Dates for 2026

Milestone Date Nomination Open Tuesday, 9 June Early Bird Entry Deadline Tuesday, 30 June Standard Entry Deadline Thursday, 30 July Final Entry Deadline Friday, 4 September Judging Period 17 September – 26 October Shortlist Announcement Wednesday, 28 October

Awards Ceremonies

Location Date Tokyo, Japan Wednesday, 25 November Mumbai, India Thursday, 26 November Shanghai, China Tuesday, 1 December Singapore Tuesday, 8 December

Register your interest: https://bit.ly/AOY2026-register

For more information, visit: aoyawards.com

Past winners: aoyawards.com/winners

Enquiries: [email protected]

Campaign Asia-Pacific is pleased to announce PR Newswire as the official media partner for the 2026 Agency of the Year Awards.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Danika Wong

[email protected]

Senior Marketing Manager

Haymarket Media Limited

Agency of the Year Awards

Since the 1990s, Campaign Asia's Agency of the Year Awards has been Asia-Pacific's most trusted benchmark for marketing excellence. The Awards are judged exclusively by senior client-side marketers, independently verified by SCS-Invictus Group, and recognize outstanding achievements across agencies, people, and brands across five regional markets.

www.aoyawards.com

SCS-Invictus Group

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Singapore, SCS-Invictus Group is a global professional services firm with offices in over 20 locations worldwide. Specialising in accounting, tax, advisory, and assurance services, the group brings together more than 500 professionals across APAC, EMEA, and North America.

With strong local market presence and cross-border expertise, SCS-Invictus Group supports clients in navigating financial, tax, and regulatory complexities through practical, commercially focused solutions aligned to their strategic and operational needs. Its professionals bring extensive industry experience, including backgrounds from the Big Four, global consultancies, and leading financial institutions, enabling a strong understanding of clients' organisations, operating models, and market environments.

www.scsinvictus.com

Campaign Asia-Pacific

Campaign Asia-Pacific delivers unparalleled insights into the ideas, work, and people shaping the marketing communications industry. By fostering open, honest dialogue and showcasing game-changing innovation, the platform has become an indispensable resource for marketing professionals across the region and beyond.

www.campaignasia.com

Haymarket Media Group

Haymarket Media Group is a global media, information, and technology company with more than 70 market-leading brands and operations across key markets including the UK, US, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India. As the parent company of Campaign Asia-Pacific, Haymarket is dedicated to delivering specialist content, insights, and experiences that connect professional communities worldwide.

www.haymarket.com

SOURCE Haymarket Media Limited