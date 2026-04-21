Campaign360 One Month Out: PepsiCo's Sorin Patilinet and TED Talk Star Bryony Cole to Headline Main Stage

HONG KONG, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With one month to go until Campaign360, Campaign Asia-Pacific by Haymarket Media Limited, has unveiled its two headline keynote speakers: Sorin Patilinet, Global Marketing Effectiveness Lead at PepsiCo, and Bryony Cole, founder of Future of Sex and a globally recognised voice on technology and human intimacy.

Campaign360 2026 | 20-21 May 2026 | Singapore

Taking place at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, on 20-21 May 2026, Campaign360 will bring together over 1,000 CMOs and senior brand leaders from across APAC. This year's theme, "Human Connection and Intelligent Marketing," reflects a defining tension facing the industry today: as AI accelerates efficiency and scale, what happens to creativity, originality, and authentic human connection?

Two Perspectives on AI's Impact

On the Main Stage, Patilinet and Cole will offer complementary perspectives on how AI is reshaping marketing - one through the lens of creative effectiveness, the other through the lens of human behaviour and connection.

Patilinet's keynote will explore how marketers can reclaim their creative edge in an increasingly data-driven world. At a time when efficiency often overshadows imagination, he will examine the enduring importance of creativity, humanity, and originality in building effective brands. His session will address how AI is transforming not just what marketers create, but how they think, and how leaders can better balance the art and science of marketing.

Cole's keynote, "Is Human Connection the New Luxury?", shifts the conversation to the human consequences of AI adoption. One of the world's most widely used AI companions, Xiaoice, has reached over 660 million users globally, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region for adoption. As millions form emotional bonds with AI systems that are always available, responsive, and increasingly human-like, Cole will explore how technology is redefining intimacy, trust, and behaviour.

She will challenge brands to consider what authentic connection means in a world where people are becoming accustomed to frictionless, on-demand relationships, and what is at stake when the messy, imperfect nature of human connection is replaced by synthetic alternatives.

"People are already sharing more with AI systems than they ever would with humans. The data being exchanged is extraordinarily sensitive, yet most users click 'agree' without reading a thing," said Bryony Cole. "Marketers need to understand this new reality before they inadvertently cross lines they didn't even know existed." Read our exclusive interview with Bryony Cole ahead of her keynote.

Strong Momentum Heading into May

With one month remaining, Campaign Asia reports strong registration momentum for the two-day conference, reinforcing Campaign360's position as one of the region's most influential and largest gatherings for senior marketing leaders.

"The combination of Sorin and Bryony captures the central challenge facing marketers today," said Jaime Ng, Events Director, Campaign Asia-Pacific. "On one hand, we are being pushed to deliver greater efficiency and effectiveness through data and AI. On the other, we are being forced to rethink what creativity and human connection truly mean in that same landscape. That tension is exactly what Campaign360 is designed to explore."

A Growing Lineup of Industry Leaders

Beyond the two headline keynotes, Campaign360 will feature more than 70 speakers from across B2C and B2B industries. Attendees can expect a dynamic programme of candid fireside conversations, multi-perspective panels, and real-world case studies - hallmarks of Campaign360's reputation as a must-attend event for marketing leaders across APAC.

A highlight of this year's programme is an interactive audience debate, where Andy Wilson and Gita de Beer go head-to-head on whether AI is elevating originality and quality, or if human creativity still leads the way. Attendees will be invited to challenge perspectives in a lively exchange, with the chance to walk away with exclusive giveaways.

Campaign360 2026 at a Glance

Theme: Human Connection and Intelligent Marketing

Dates: 20 - 21 May 2026

Venue: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Audience: 1,000+ CMOs and senior brand leaders from across Asia-Pacific

For more information and to register, please visit: https://bit.ly/4qRMAX7.

Campaign360 is proud to announce PR Newswire as the official media partner for its 2026 edition.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Danika Wong

[email protected]

Senior Marketing Manager

Haymarket Media Limited

About Campaign Asia-Pacific

Campaign Asia-Pacific provides unparalleled insights into the ideas, work, and personalities shaping the marketing-communications industry. By fostering open, honest dialogue and showcasing game-changing innovations, the platform has become an indispensable resource for marketing professionals across the globe.

www.campaignasia.com

About Haymarket Media Limited

With more than 70 market-leading brands and a presence in key markets such as the UK, US, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India, Haymarket Media Group, the parent company of Campaign Asia-Pacific, is dedicated to delivering specialist content and experiences that connect people and communities worldwide.

www.haymarket.com

SOURCE Haymarket Media Limited