Campaign Connect Indonesia Returns for Third Edition, Bringing Senior Marketing Leaders Together to Navigate AI-Powered Growth in 2026

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haymarket Media Asia, publisher of Campaign Asia-Pacific, today announces the return of Campaign Connect Indonesia for its 3rd edition, taking place on 23 September 2026 at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta.

Campaign Connect Indonesia 2026 | 23 September

Following the success of previous editions, the conference returns with an expanded programme tailored for CMOs and senior brand decision-makers. Under the theme "The New Rules of Growth in Indonesia," the event will explore how brands can harness emerging technologies while building meaningful consumer relationships and driving sustainable business growth.

The September edition is expected to welcome over 200 senior marketers from Indonesia and the wider region, offering an exclusive environment for peer networking and strategic exchange.

New for 2026: Peer-to-Peer Focus Group Discussions

For the first time in Indonesia, Campaign Connect Indonesia will introduce exclusive 90-minute Focus Group Discussions, adapted from the successful Campaign360 Singapore programme. These small-group sessions will encourage candid conversations among senior marketing peers, providing a space to exchange experiences and explore practical solutions.

A key discussion themes: "How Can Brands Unlock Growth When Consumers Are Spending More Carefully?" – examining how marketers can strengthen consumer relevance while balancing value, trust and long-term brand equity.

Key Conference Themes:

Growth strategies in a more cautious economy

Winning attention in an increasingly fragmented media landscape

Consumer growth and changing spending behaviours

Creator economy and influencer marketing

Localisation and Indonesia market dynamics

Advisory Board

Ananditha Mayasari, AVP, Head of Marketing, Kopi Kenangan

Sebastian Au, Omni-Channel Marketing Director (CMO), L'Oréal Luxe Indonesia

Elvin Rahardja, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut Indonesia PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk

"Indonesia's marketing landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by AI adoption, shifting consumer expectations and the growing need for brands to deliver measurable impact," said Jaime Ng, Events Director of Campaign Asia-Pacific. "Campaign Connect Indonesia brings together senior leaders to navigate these changes, share perspectives and explore the strategies to unlock growth in an increasingly complex market."

Event registration: https://bit.ly/4ypAysi

We are pleased to announce PR Newswire as the official media partner for the event.

About Campaign Asia-Pacific

Campaign Asia-Pacific provides unparalleled insights into the ideas, work, and personalities shaping the marketing-communications industry. By fostering open, honest dialogue and showcasing game-changing innovations, the platform has become an indispensable resource for marketing professionals across the globe. www.campaignasia.com

SOURCE Haymarket Media Asia