CamScanner Releases 2025 Annual Summary Highlighting Breakthrough Innovation and a Global User Base Exceeding 300 Million

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CamScanner today released its 2025 Annual Summary, marking a year of accelerated product innovation, strengthened AI capabilities, and continued global expansion. With more than 300 million users worldwide, the platform has further solidified its position as one of the most trusted tools for scanning and intelligent document management.

300M users trust CamScanner for professional scans that keep them ahead

In 2025, CamScanner introduced several key enhancements that redefined efficiency in digital workflows. Building on its strong scanning foundation, the platform launched Auto Page-Turn Capture, a feature that recognizes page flips and captures images automatically. This significantly improves the speed and convenience of digitizing full books and multi-page documents. CamScanner also unveiled the Watermark Camera, which embeds real-time timestamps and location data into photos to ensure authenticity and traceability—an essential function for legal documentation, fieldwork, compliance reporting, and other professional scenarios requiring verifiable visual records.

Another major milestone was the upgrade of CS AI. The enhanced system now delivers more accurate image optimization while improving the clarity, structure, and tone of scanned text. Its refined Q&A and study-assist capabilities enable faster information extraction and smarter learning support, offering users a more seamless and intelligent end-to-end document experience.

CamScanner's brand influence continued to grow globally. The app was featured as Apple Store's "App of the Day" across more than 20 countries and regions, including major markets in Europe and Southeast Asia, and ranked No. 1 in the Productivity category on the App Store in 84 countries and regions. It also received strong international recognition, being named "Best Document Scanning App of 2025" by TechRadar and "Best Mobile Scanning and OCR App" by Zapier, reinforcing its leadership across the global productivity landscape.

Throughout the year, CamScanner supported a wide range of professional and everyday scenarios. Lawyers used the Watermark Camera and precision scanning to securely digitize case files. Students and teachers built searchable digital study libraries, aided by CS AI's instant problem-solving capabilities. Sales professionals streamlined client documentation and contract processing, while researchers restored historical materials with enhanced image clarity. In workplaces, employees relied on CamScanner to accelerate routine document submission, format conversion, and cross-device collaboration.

With continuous advancements and an expanding global community, CamScanner remains committed to delivering smarter, more reliable solutions that empower users across industries and drive the evolution of digital productivity.

