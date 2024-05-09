Canaan debuts Avalon A15 New Product Series

HONG KONG, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. launched the star product A 1566 of Avalon A15 series, an upgraded bitcoin mining machine with Canaan's most advanced technology.

Building on the pioneering 1xJ/T series, the Avalon A15, particularly the A1566 model, with an industry-leading energy efficiency ratio of 18.5J/T, with its 185T hashing power and 3420W power consumption, sets a new benchmark in performance with improved power efficiency. This series reflects Canaan's intensified efforts in product development, market research and in collaboration with key partners, to deliver high quality, resilient mining solutions, especially crucial in the post-halving era. The Avalon A15 series is set to enhance profitability for users, reinforcing Canaan's commitment to innovation in the blockchain sector.

Product Info SPEC Model A1566-185T Algorithm/Crypto SHA256/BTC Hash Rate@25℃, TH/s 185 ± 5% Power Consumption @Tj75℃, Watt 3420 ± 10% Power Efficient @Tj75°C, J/TH 18.5 ± 5% Voltage 200 - 300V Net Weight, kg 14.9 Work temperature °C -5~35

About Canaan

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in bitcoin's history under the brand name, Avalon. Visit www.canaan.io for more information.

