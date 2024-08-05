Canon invites Enterprises to "THINK BIG - The Power of Future"

"Generative AI will be the indispensable companions and pivotal catalyst for entrepreneurs worldwide to stay ahead of the curve," said Mr. Kazuhiro Ozawa, President and CEO of Canon Hong Kong. "Enterprises will witness the versatile applications of myriad tomorrow's solutions alongside Canon, enabling them to formulate competitive, cost-effective, and sustainable business strategies with the Power of Future."

"'THINK BIG – The Power of Future' event in Hong Kong exemplifies Canon's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation across Asia," said Mr. Norihiro Katagiri, Senior Vice President of Canon Singapore. "Building on the success of THINK BIG series in Singapore, we are excited to introduce this event to Hong Kong. Our goal is to enable our customers and business leaders to fully harness the power of emerging AI technologies, thereby helping them to achieve their strategic objectives in a future increasingly influenced by intelligent automation. As we embark on this new era of work, we remain dedicated to playing a key role in the region's advancement towards an automation-driven workplace."

Futuristic AI across All Industries

Accelerated Analysis & Writing

AI has been prevalent in enhancing overall workplace performance, particularly in speeding up daily office work, such as document review and email drafting. The most up-to-date Antelope AI Genie incorporates LLM and RAG technology, intelligently analyzes several multi-lingual documents to provide real-time comparisons and summaries, allowing users to easily comprehend the main points of numerous files. In addition, staff can draft business emails effortlessly by assigning roles - such as legal consultant, sales manager, or IT specialist, and giving personalized instructions to Genie, which then generates custom-written emails in seconds. The brilliant AI assistant can certainly be of tremendous help in all kinds of enterprises with its incomparable analysis and writing abilities.

Pave Your Way to Digitalization

Digitalization is another crucial step in building an automated and paperless workplace, which can be attained with the aid of the Antelope AI Capture Solution. Not only does it recognize both handwritten and multilingual text on paper documents, but it also does not require pre-set document layouts in advance. Users can simply take a snapshot of physical documents, and AI Capture will instantly recognize the text and extract the needed data. With the easy-to-use solution providing highly accurate capturing results, businesses can smoothly transit to a smart workplace without hassles.

Hassle-free Ordering in the F&B and Retail Industry

Industry-specific solutions are indispensable for effectively boosting the performance of different sectors. The 2-in-1 InSnap & e-Procurement Solution is an all-rounded solution specifically focused on the F&B industry and retail industry and aims to facilitate the entire ordering process by seamlessly connecting restaurants with their headquarters. Frontline staff in the restaurants can verify daily received deliveries simply by taking a picture of the receipts with a smartphone or tablet, from which InSnap automatically compares the data with purchase orders previously placed by admin staff in headquarters, effectively preventing wrong deliveries. When there is insufficient stock, store managers can instantly notify headquarters using the e-procurement function to ensure timely stock replenishment. The InSnap & e-Procurement Solution bridges the gap between scattered stores and the back office, facilitating smooth stock ordering and optimizing the F&B and retail business cycle.

AI-empowered Legal Assistant

In the legal sector, the comprehensive Contract Lifecycle Management Solution fully facilitates a lawyer's workflow from document drafting to scheduling contract renewals. It starts with summarizing piles of legal documents into key points and grouping them according to different legal concepts, helping lawyers to quickly review the documents. AI Genie is then exceptionally useful for composing contracts based on provided instructions. The completed contract can be seamlessly passed to the client for signature via Antelope 6, the all-in-one Document Management Solution, which can also send a personalized reminder for contract renewal to the lawyer. Contract lifecycle can be managed effortlessly with the smart AI by your side.

Automated Administration with RFID & Robotics

Administration is an essential necessity in each enterprise, and its efficiency can be significantly enhanced with the increasing adoption of RFID and robotics across industries. Stock-taking, for instance, can be transformed from a mundane and time-consuming task to a cinch completed in the blink of an eye with RFID Asset Management Solution. By sticking smart RFID tags to assets such as laptops, desks, and chairs, the assessment can be done simply with a handheld reader set providing 1,300+ reads per second, simultaneously recorded in both the centralized cloud portal and the comprehensive mobile app. In case there are massive stocks, the Stock-taking Robot is at your service to expedite the process, maximizing productivity. True automation can be attained with leading RFID and robotics technology.

Elevate the Quality of Care

To significantly enhance physician-patient communication, an informative medical report is indispensable. The newly launched Medical Reporting System, featuring an integrated DICOM Collector, accelerates the rapid creation of personalized reports and medical images at near-film quality. The system enables the conversion of DICOM files into searchable metadata and high-definition JPG images, securely stored in a scalable SQL database to ensure data integrity. Authorized personnel can swiftly retrieve and annotate files. The patient's data is hence automatically combined into a PDF medical report with a pre-built layout and standardized naming conventions, followed by high-quality printing with Canon's multifunction devices.

Extra care can be provided to patients by leveraging top-notch imaging technology. With the all-rounded Healthcare Surveillance System cleverly detecting intense coughing or accidental falling, health professionals with be instantly notified to provide on-time support to the sick in critical conditions. The solution, on top of that, caringly addresses privacy concerns by providing mosaic or color cover on the captured. With excellent audio-visual analytics in nonpareil devices, healthcare services can be elevated to better care for those in need.

Practical experience sharing and thought-provoking academic exchange are another key part of healthcare, to effectively train future health professionals. The Wearable Livestreaming Solution captures every movement in health treatment with Full-HD video quality while clearly delivering instructions to distant classrooms with superior noise reduction. The entire treatment process is transmitted seamlessly to remote audiences without hassles, enabling real-time practical skill transfer regardless of location. Canon's pioneering 4K PTZ camera, CR-N Series, with exceptional low-light performance, supports live streaming of high-definition monochrome videos in optimal visibility even in dimly lit environments, such as operating rooms, making it perfectly suitable for surgical simulation and case studies. The wide-angle cameras, equipped with up to 30x advanced zoom lens, play a crucial role in medical conferences by facilitating idea exchange within the medical community across nations. The integration of the CR-N Series into the healthcare industry not only improves procedural accuracy but also promotes collaborative learning.

Safeguard and Stylize your Entrance

Flexible Ways for Authentication at the Doorway

A smart reception safeguards your office from trespassers while impressing valued visitors at first sight. All-in-one Access Control System shapes a high-tech entrance that offers both superior best protection and a strong company image. Module-based readers provide a wide range of access credentials, including Bluetooth, fingerprint, RFID, and PIN, of which the leading Bluetooth technology even allows hands-free authentication by smartly detecting the smartphone in the user's pocket or handbag. At the age in which smartphone prevails, automated authentication brings extra convenience to staff daily access and, at the same time builds a contemporary corporate image.

Communicate with the Other Side of the Door

Visitor management is another crucial task in reception, which can be facilitated with an advanced Security Intercoms System. Upon arrival of visitors, staff can remotely view and communicate with the guests through a camera-embedded network video intercom, offering video in 5MP high-resolution and instant audio transmission. The camera, on top of that, perfectly serves the surveillance purpose by enabling deep learning-based analysis to identify suspicious people. Canon also offers an all-inclusive mobile application for intercoms, allowing staff to communicate and unlock the door for visitors simply with a smartphone in hand, despite being away from the reception desk. By facilitating hassle-free two-way communication with advanced video analytics, the security intercoms undeniably enhanced visitor experience, surveillance quality, and staff productivity.

ESG-Centric Room Booking System

Since the first mention of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in the 2006 United Nation's Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) report, ESG has become a cornerstone of corporate financial evaluation metrics and is poised to remain so for years to come. Canon exemplifies how implementing smart technology aligns harmoniously with corporate ESG strategies. The ESG-centric Room Booking Solution extends its functionalities beyond resource optimization to IoT-based room control. It allows mobile room reservations and check-in authentication with HID, QR code and NFC technology. Leveraging the innovative rTag, the solution also enables remote control and intelligent deactivation of room appliances, such as lighting, projectors, and air conditioners, upon check-in and check-out. This ensures preparedness for important meetings while optimizing energy consumption through an analytic dashboard, thereby fostering the creation of a sustainable workplace.

Comprehensive Cloud-based HRMS

The progression of HRMS drives the evolving role of HR departments within organizations, from focusing on administrative tasks to initiating talent acquisition and development programs in alignment with corporate strategies. The Human Resources Management System automates daily yet repetitive tasks such as attendance tracking, expense claims processing, payroll handling and more, while ensuring strict compliance with multi-country taxation and labor regulations. With its cloud-based architecture, the system ensures reliable access to staff data via mobile applications. Furthermore, an effective compensation plan contributes to desirable behaviors and outcomes; the system integrates advanced analytics and reporting tools that enable HR professionals to make data-driven decisions on compensation management, leading to high employee morale, satisfaction, and performance.

The intelligent Information Management Solution Therefore™ offers OT and e-Leave applications specifically designed for small and medium-sized enterprises. HR professionals can customize the system and calculation methods to accommodate HR policies and employee requests, such as supporting documentation for certain leave types, multiple rates for OT pay, and the flexibility to select multiple records for arranging compensation leave. With regards to approval workflow, staff can easily access the system through the embedded link in intranet or mobile applications, regardless of their location. The system intelligently avoids invalid input with alerts and updates the accumulated hours and leaves balance automatically. Supervisors receive email reminders upon the submission of applications, and the high compatibility system enables one-click approval through Microsoft Teams. In addition to approvals, the HR department can effortlessly sort data within the system, and neatly export the records to Excel for advanced analysis and payroll processing.

Therefore™, on top of that, seamlessly integrated with Canon's documents scanner to painlessly accelerate digital transformation. With a remarkable scanning speed of up to 140 pages per minute, the OCR technology can swiftly extract the content of scanned document, accurately categorized them with unified indexing conventions and stores them in a systematic folder structure. HR personnel can easily retrieve designated files with multi-dimensional search or full-text search capabilities.

Minimal Effort on All Kinds of Outputs

In a hybrid era where security and cost-efficiency are equally paramount, uniFLOW Online, a cloud-based Output Management Solution, maximizes the utilization of Canon's multi-function devices (MFD) while centralizing control across a mixed fleet. The solution employs a structure combining cloud and on-premises server, supporting Print Anywhere on any connected MFD, serverless mobile print and direct scan to the cloud. Emphasizing multi-layered security, uniFLOW Online offers various authentication methods, ranging from ID cards to contactless face recognition technology. The data transmission of print and scan jobs is safeguarded by the AES–256-bit encryption. Furthermore, device usage is meticulously tracked at user, department, and corporate levels, which offers highly readable graphical reports. This allows IT administrators to effortlessly monitor the MFDs' performance and formulate more informed cost management plans.

Monitoring device usage becomes particularly important in public areas or co-working spaces. PayLink – an On-demand Payment Solution supporting cashless transactions on multiple prevalent platforms, including Octopus Card, AlipayHK and WeChat Pay – offers accessibility to real-time job logs and dashboards. This solution makes it ideal for budget control while offering extensive flexibility in shared workspaces.

Employees from diverse functions may find document editing tasks tedious as they contribute little to core responsibilities. Tungsten Power PDF navigates the complexities of document tasks with its user-centric features, empowering employees to focus on what truly matters. Apart from essential capabilities like merging, splitting, editing, and converting documents, its OCR technology swiftly transforms scanned forms into actionable PDFs, creates bookmark navigation, and offers complete searchability. With Power PDF's markup tool and cloud storage integration, enterprises at all sizes enjoy secure document collaboration without disrupting content integrity, thereby boosting the efficiency of daily practices to a new level.

Canon's MFDs assist white collar workers to perform efficiently and cost effectively, while our large format printers bring designers' and photographers' stunning artworks to life with minimal distortion. Experience timeless quality with the brand-new Canon's imagePROGRAF PRO Series. The series boasts of LUCIA PRO II 12-colour pigment inks, delivering exceptional color gradation and improved black density on every print. With enhanced light and scratch resistance, vibrant colors and intricate details can be better preserved over time. Smart roll systems and translucent roll are integrated to automate paper feeding and intelligent media handling respectively. With imagePROGRAF PRO Series, professional creators can handily attain an unprecedented standard of print expressions and longevity.

About Canon Hongkong Company Limited

Canon Inc. (TSE:7751 / NYSE:CAJ) was founded in 1937 in Japan. Its predecessor, Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, produced Japan's first 35 mm focal-plane-shutter camera "Kwanon" in 1934. From there, Canon Inc. expanded into the photocopying and printing industries, launching Japan's first plain-paper copier NP-1100 in 1970 and the world's first inkjet printer BJ-80 in 1985. Through the years, Canon Inc. has acquired in-depth experience in digital imaging product manufacturing, research and development. Pioneering in innovative product development, Canon Inc. holds the most technology patents in the imaging industry. Canon Inc. also makes significant contributions to promote photography. Today, Canon Inc. has a strong global presence, representing one of the most important market players in the imaging, office and industrial product categories. As of 31 December 2023, Canon's global revenue was US$29.44 billion.

In 1971, Canon Hongkong Co., Ltd. (Canon Hong Kong) was established as one of the first Canon offices in Asia. Canon Hong Kong is a Total Imaging Solution provider, providing professional pre-sales, marketing and after-sales services for all Canon products and solutions in Hong Kong and Macau. With the solely owned subsidiary Canon Business Solutions (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. established in 2018; the company continues to deliver intelligent total business solutions and professional services to Greater Bay Area. Canon Hong Kong adheres to Canon's corporate philosophy of "Kyosei", encouraging the company and staff to engage in social, charitable and environmental activities for the community. Implementing an internationally recognized management system, Canon Hong Kong has achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 27001 (Canon Digital Production Center) certifications.

For more information about Canon Hong Kong, please visit our website: https://hk.canon.

SOURCE Canon Hongkong Company Limited