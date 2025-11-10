CaoCao Inc. and Abu Dhabi Investment Office Sign MoU to Advance Autonomous Driving and Launch Robotaxi in the Middle East

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- November 10, 2025 – CaoCao Inc. ('CaoCao' or the 'Company', stock code: 2643.HK), a leading intelligent mobility platform in China, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ('MoU') with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office ('ADIO') at DRIFTx 2025. The strategic partnership will explore the deployment of autonomous taxi (Robotaxi) services and promote green, intelligent mobility solutions in Abu Dhabi. The collaboration marks a significant step in CaoCao's global expansion and introduces its Robotaxi technology to the Middle East.

CaoCao stands as the primary platform for Geely Holding Group's Robotaxi commercialization. On February 28, CaoCao launched its autonomous driving platform, 'CaoCao Intelligent Mobility', subsequently initiating Robotaxi pilot operations in Hangzhou and Suzhou in China. CaoCao is one of the few mobility companies around the world with three core capabilities in intelligent purpose-built vehicles, autonomous driving technology, and intelligent operation, similar to Tesla's integrated business model.

Under the MoU, CaoCao and ADIO will collaborate across several key areas, focusing on feasibility studies and pilot projects for Robotaxi services in Abu Dhabi. The partners will work with relevant local authorities to adapt CaoCao's proven autonomous driving technology and operational expertise from the Chinese market to Abu Dhabi's smart city transportation framework. The collaboration will also promote green mobility technologies, including electric vehicles and battery-swap models, to facilitate their deep integration into Abu Dhabi's green energy ecosystem.

To facilitate the collaboration, CaoCao plans to establish a regional office in Abu Dhabi, serving as an operational and collaboration hub for its Middle East business. This office will be central to future testing, localization, and synergy with the local supply chain. Furthermore, the partnership will foster knowledge sharing and talent exchange through cooperation with UAE universities and research institutions, nurturing local expertise in smart mobility. The parties will also engage in policy dialogue to help shape a supportive regulatory framework for autonomous driving in the UAE.

Xin Gong, CEO of CaoCao Inc., commented: "The partnership with ADIO is a key milestone in CaoCao's global strategy for Robotaxi services. We are confident that by deeply integrating purpose-built vehicles, autonomous driving technology, and efficient platform operations with the superior investment environment and support provided by ADIO, we can offer smarter, greener, and more convenient future mobility services to users in Abu Dhabi and the wider Middle East region."

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said: "Abu Dhabi is revolutionising smart mobility by bringing together global players to showcase their solutions in one of the fastest growing markets in the region. Our collaboration with CaoCao reinforces Abu Dhabi's strategy to position itself at the forefront of next-generation mobility, diving innovation and investment across the transport ecosystem."

About CaoCao Inc.

CaoCao Inc. is a leading intelligent mobility platform in China, incubated by Geely Holding Group. CaoCao upholds the brand proposition of "Serving people's mobility wholeheartedly" and is committed to building a mobility brand with the best reputation for service. As the largest tech-driven mobility platform on HKEX, CaoCao is not only a pioneer in advanced technology but also a seasoned practitioner with massive operational expertise. By integrating vehicles, autonomous driving technology, and intelligent operation systems, CaoCao offers users a diverse range of options, including ride-hailing, taxis, purpose-built, and premium services. The company remains focused on driving the green and intelligent mobility industry. For more information, visit: www.caocao.com.cn.

About Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi's growth and enabling the emirate's economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi's economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

