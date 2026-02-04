CapBridge partners with AIA Singapore to distribute tailored insurance solutions supporting wealth and legacy planning for High-Net-Worth clients

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CapBridge, a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensed one-stop digital investment platform and a member of the FOMO Group, today announced a partnership with AIA Singapore (AIA), a leading life insurer in Singapore, to strengthen its existing insurance distribution offering for high-net-worth individual (HNWIs) clients, supporting long-term wealth management and legacy planning needs.

Under this partnership, CapBridge will act as a distributor of AIA's customised insurance products, extending its offering to support wealth structuring, protection and legacy planning. These insurance solutions will complement CapBridge's existing investment and advisory services, enabling clients to address long-term financial objectives through a more integrated and holistic wealth planning approach.

As client needs continue to evolve beyond investments, insurance has increasingly become a key component of comprehensive financial planning strategies. In response, CapBridge is expanding its platform offering to include insurance solutions that support financial resilience, wealth preservation and intergenerational planning, alongside its broader investment capabilities.

"This partnership underscores CapBridge's continued focus on supporting clients with more comprehensive wealth planning solutions," said Janet Liu, Chief Executive Officer of CapBridge. "By broadening our insurer partnerships, we aim to provide clients with greater choice and flexibility in structuring long-term wealth management and legacy planning strategies alongside their investment objectives."

Welcoming the partnership, Kelvin Kua, Chief Partnership Distribution Officer of AIA Singapore, said, "In an era of increasingly complex financial needs, the synergy between robust insurance protection and agile investment platforms has never been more vital. We are delighted to partner with CapBridge to integrate AIA's wealth and legacy solutions into their digital ecosystem. By combining our deep insurance expertise with CapBridge's innovative platform, we are empowering high-net-worth individuals to secure their assets and build enduring legacies with greater clarity and confidence."

This addition aligns with FOMO Group's broader vision of building a more integrated digital finance ecosystem. By deepening its insurer partnerships with its existing insurance distribution framework, CapBridge further strengthens the Group's ability to deliver end-to-end financial solutions across payments, investments, insurance and capital markets, supporting the evolving needs of high-net-worth clients within a unified and well-regulated ecosystem.

About CapBridge

CapBridge, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading digital investment platform headquartered in Singapore. As a Capital Markets Services licensee, CapBridge is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to offer top-tier funds, digital asset funds, stocks, bonds, equities, and arrange life insurance products. It provides mass affluent, HNWIs, and institutional clients with seamless access to both private and public markets, meeting clients' diverse asset allocation needs.

For more information, please visit www.capbridge.sg. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

