Cardumen Capital Strengthens Global Reach Through Its Taiwan-Based APAC Partner Following NVIDIA's Acquisition of Its Portfolio Company Illumex

Building on the acquisition of Illumex by NVIDIA, the firm validates its Seed-to-Exit thesis and reinforces its mission to bridge Asian capital with world-class DeepTech.

TAIPEI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardumen Capital, a leading European DeepTech venture capital firm, today marks a pivotal milestone in its international momentum following the acquisition of its portfolio company, Illumex, by NVIDIA—a transaction reported by international media to be valued at $75 million. This landmark exit further solidifies the firm's strategic presence in the Asia-Pacific region and cements its 2019 vintage fund's position as a leading performer within its vintage cohort.

A Seed-to-Exit Success Story

Cardumen Capital was Illumex's first investor and led its 2021 seed round, supporting the company from inception through to exit. General Partners Gonzalo Martínez de Azagra and Igor de la Sota identified the startup's potential at the seed stage, guiding it toward this landmark milestone.

"This acquisition validates our DeepTech thesis," said Gonzalo Martínez de Azagra. "By backing visionary founders early, we demonstrate our ability to identify the core building blocks of the AI era."

Igor de la Sota added: "The success of the Illumex exit underscores the global demand for robust data infrastructure in the age of Generative AI. We are proud to have supported the team from day one in building a platform that now sits at the heart of the world's AI computing network."

Strengthening the Bridge to Asia-Pacific

Illumex joining NVIDIA serves as a powerful catalyst for Cardumen Capital's mission in Asia. Led by Taipei-based APAC Venture Partner Stan Yu, a serial entrepreneur turned venture capitalist, the firm is intensifying its efforts to bridge Asian strategic capital with world-class innovation hubs in Europe, Israel, and global DeepTech ecosystems.

"Building on this milestone exit to NVIDIA, we are seeing unprecedented momentum for our strategy in the APAC region," said Stan Yu. "The journey of Illumex proves the caliber of opportunities we bring to our partners. From our base in Asia, we are uniquely positioned to facilitate these high-stakes connections, ensuring that Asian institutional capital has exclusive access to the next wave of transformative DeepTech and frontier innovations."

As a pioneering venture capital firm with a dedicated partner presence in Taiwan bridging the EMEA tech ecosystem, Cardumen Capital is uniquely positioned to drive cross-border synergies and deliver the performance expected by the institutional investment landscape in Asia.

About Cardumen Capital

Cardumen Capital, a leading global venture capital firm supervised by the CNMV (Spanish Securities Market Commission), was founded in 2018 by Gonzalo Martínez de Azagra and Igor de la Sota. With over 15 years of investment experience and a presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, the firm specializes in investing in private market companies and funds, supporting innovation, disruptive technologies, and long-term value creation.

Backed by leading institutional investors, corporations, and family offices, Cardumen Capital focuses on generating sustainable long-term returns through its specialized DeepTech investment strategies and a demonstrated track record of connecting strategic capital with the global innovation frontier.

