coocaa TV, the top-selling TV brand in Indonesia, has gained immense popularity for its high-quality products and services. With local factories, coocaa ensures both localized production and accessible warranty services, significantly boosting consumer satisfaction.

Care For Your Kids with No.1: @mommy_starla Invites You to Join the Childcare Challenge with Indonesia’s Top Brand coocaa TV

As the leading TV brand in Indonesia, coocaa shows strong social responsibility. To enhance children's physical and mental well-being, coocaa has partnered with Inara Rusli, a renowned "Super Mom" in Indonesia, to promote the coocaa Y65 TV, specifically designed for families with children. This collaboration aims to provide excellent products and services to address common issues faced by families when their children watch TV.

The theme of this collaboration is "Care For Your Kids With No.1." During a live broadcast on coocaa Shopee and Snack Video, Inara Rusli introduced the coocaa Y65 TV and shared her parenting experiences. She spoke about the meaningful moments with her children, which was very touching. Inara Rusli praised the coocaa Y65 TV, saying, "It really addresses many of my concerns about watching TV with my kids. I highly recommend this socially responsible company and its products."

The coocaa Y65 TV stands out with three key benefits:

Advanced Eye Protection: With Flicker Free and Low Blue Light technology, it reduces screen flickering and blocks harmful blue light, enhancing visual comfort and protecting children's eye health. Antibacterial Remote Control: Made from nano silver material, the remote resists 99% of bacteria, improving children's hygiene health. Google System: Allows for a separate children's account with age-appropriate content, avoiding violent material and ensuring a safer viewing experience for kids.

For more details, visit the official coocaa flagship store: https://bit.ly/4e7aYxv where special offers include:

Buy Big, Get Small for Free — Buy 75inch Y72 , get 32inch Z65 free; Buy 86inch CUE7600, get 43inch S3U free; Buy 100inch CUE8600, get 55inch Y65 free Buy One, Get Three — Buy CUE/Y72/ Y72 PRO series, receive a Netflix membership and, with a good review, a free game controller Up to 40% Off on some select products

Also, join the "Childcare Challenge" on coocaa's official Instagram @coocaaindonesiaofficial https://bit.ly/3Zq3ktC and TikTok @coocaaindonesiaofficial https://bit.ly/4gsC2J1 for a chance to win a free coocaa Y65 TV!

