KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CARiNG Pharmacy proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary with the grand launch of their 'Mom and Cutie' product line. To commemorate this milestone event, CARiNG Pharmacy held a Health & Beauty Carnival at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Ground Floor Centre Court. The event was officiated by Mr Chong Yeow Siang; Managing Director of CARiNG Pharmacy, Ms Wong Siew Lai; Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of BIG-CARiNG Group and Mr Loo Jooi Leng; Marketing Director of CARiNG Pharmacy.

CARING PHARMACY UNVEILS MOM & CUTIE PRODUCT LINE IN CELEBRATORY 30TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

The event was also graced by influential public figures, who are either mothers or little cuties themselves - Siow Hui Mei; Astro TV Host, Maryam Younarae; Malaysian Celebrity and Entrepreneur, Hans Lim; Kid-Influencer and Dr Chin Wai Seong; Consultant Paediatrician.

Supporting Modern Parenthood

Mr Chong Yeow Siang, Managing Director of CARiNG Pharmacy, highlighted the significance of their new 'Mom and Cutie' product line. "Parenting is a wonderful journey, but it can also be tough and challenging. At CARiNG Pharmacy, we understand the needs of modern mothers who prioritize both physical and mental health for themselves and their families. That is why our 'Mom and Cutie' is not just a product line but also provides comprehensive support to parents through complimentary consultations, exclusive promotions, parent handbooks and workshops, extra Caring Points rewards and gift redemptions."

The 'Mom and Cutie' product line features over 200 renowned brands that specialize in mom and baby care, positioning CARiNG Pharmacy as the go-to destination for diapers, milk powder, baby food and snacks, personal care, vitamins and supplements for expecting or new mothers and their children. The initiative aligns with CARiNG Pharmacy's ongoing commitment to make healthcare accessible to all the communities they serve, including mothers and their little ones.

Going the extra mile to ensure that parents and babies receive the necessary care, CARiNG pharmacists are enrolled in professional training for breastfeeding, nutrition, postpartum care, lactation, baby development, infant formulas and many more to support new parents with the challenges often faced.

To kick-off its Mom & Cutie launch, CARiNG Pharmacy specially curated a 'Mom & Cutie' Tote Bag, an adorable knitted tote bag that comes in pink or blue colour and is filled with gift vouchers, mom and baby care products, and a 'Mom & Cutie' handbook with the tips and guides to resolve all the common concerns of new parents.

30th Anniversary Celebrations

To mark this special occasion, CARiNG Pharmacy is hosting a Health and Beauty Carnival from 25th to 30th June 2024 (Tue - Sun) at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Ground Floor Center Court. The carnival includes a range of exciting promotions and activities designed to engage and share the joy of this 30-year milestone with fellow customers including:

● Free Health Check ● Gifts with Purchase ● Caring Member Exclusive Treats ● Gift Redemption with Caring Points ● Free To Play Games & Activities ● Free Arts & Crafts Station for Kids ● 2X Caring Points ● Exclusive offers from 15 brands

*T&Cs apply

Shoppers can rejoice in all the promotional offers happening at the 6-day Health and Beauty Carnival from 15 different brands which are Cetaphil, Gillette, Hada Labo, Herbal Essences, Herbs of Gold, KA'FEN, Karihome, Kordel's, Nature's Way, Offspring, Oral-B, Pantene, Rosken, Sambucol and Zennlab & Pharmasen.

From a small community pharmacy founded in 1994, CARiNG Pharmacy has grown to over 250 stores nationwide and all the great deals and activities at the Health & Beauty Carnival serves as a thank you for allowing them to serve the community for 30 years and more to come.

"Our dream has always been big - to make healthcare accessible to all Malaysians. At CARiNG, everyone is cared for. Our pharmacists are trained to care for your specific health needs, no matter big or small. Every health screening, medicine dispensed, health counseling, conversation and laughter shared would not have been possible without your unwavering support and trust over the decades. We will continue to live by our motto - CARiNG is our Profession", said Mr Chong.



Join the celebration now at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Ground Floor Centre Court from 25th to 30th June 2024 (Tue - Sun) for a festival of health, beauty, and family. Together, we can work towards a healthier tomorrow.

About CARiNG Pharmacy Group

CARiNG Pharmacy is a homegrown Malaysian pharmacy that has been a trusted name among Malaysians since 1994. In 2021, they acquired Georgetown Pharmacy and Wellings Pharmacy that serves the Northern Region of Malaysia, forming CARiNG Pharmacy Group. CARiNG Pharmacy Group has been committed to enhancing the health and well-being of our community. They have grown to a total of over 250 stores nationwide, introduced innovative health services, and embraced green practices, all in line with the vision to be the most trusted and admired pharmacy in Malaysia.

