Carlsberg Fully Supports Hong Kong's First Hypefest Event

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first edition of Hypefest in Hong Kong will take place at the Central Harbourfront Event Space on November 9 to 10, bringing the best elements from previous events to Hong Kong, offering an unparalleled cultural experience when creativity and culture take center stage. Carlsberg, the official partner of Hypefest Hong Kong 2024, is set to elevate the experience with a bespoke brand area. Expect an outdoor bar, a star-studded DJ stage, and a collaborative DIY booth in partnership with Hypefest. This curated space harmonises beer, music, and art to deliver a lifestyle immersion like no other.

Carlsberg Presents a DJ Stage - Experience the Ultimate Chill Visual and Auditory Sensory Delight

Get ready to experience the Carlsberg DJ stage, inspired by the iconic hop leaf and brought to life in a three-dimensional spectacle before the enthusiastic crowd. With a vibrant backdrop poised to elevate the atmosphere, prepare yourself for a stage that will set the night on fire! Carlsberg has extended invitations to a diverse lineup of local and regional DJs to converge in Hong Kong, ensuring performances that are not only high-energy but also pulsating with quality on the exclusive DJ stage. The roster boasts an extraordinary lineup including talents such as JUST BEE, JERRY HAHA, IMMUNO, DJ YAMATO INOUE, JFÜNG, KATAGYAL, TWIG NEEDLES, NOTEP, SPOOKIFYBROS, XU (LAPSAP), and ARTHUR YETI. Adding to the thrill is the anticipated appearance of YUKA MIZUHARA, sister of Japanese model KIKO MIZAHARA, flying in from Japan to take over the turntables at the event!

Carlsberg's Outdoor Bar and DIY Booth Ready for Action - Drink, Play, and Snap Away

Indulge in the beats with a cold brew in hand at Carlsberg's hop leaf-inspired outdoor bar, adorned with branded glass bottles that create a stylish hangout setting. Illuminated by vibrant green lights, the ambiance is electric, infusing an extra burst of energy. Don't miss the opportunity to visit the "Hypefest x Carlsberg DIY Booth" – make a purchase of over HK$240* at the Carlsberg outdoor bar to unlock games and get the chance to win exclusive collaborative T-shirts, ideal for commemorating the unforgettable moments of Hypefest Hong Kong 2024.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Seize the Opportunity to Join the Ticket Giveaway - Experience a Unique Cultural Adventure

Starting today, Carlsberg is hosting a ticket giveaway on Instagram and Facebook. Complete three simple steps for a chance to win a basic day pass for one day (November 9 or 10), with 20 winners each receiving 2 tickets.

Like Carlsberg Hong Kong's Instagram and Facebook pages Comment on the designated post and comment on this question: "Who do you want to go to Hypefest with, and what look will you rock at the entrance?" Tag your friends in the comment

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Carlsberg

Carlsberg, established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, has become a leading brewery group in the world today with an extensive portfolio of beer and beverage brands across more than 150 markets. Stepping into Carlsberg's 176th anniversary, we continue to remain committed to brewing for a better today and tomorrow.

