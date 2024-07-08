Carrier Transicold Presents New Technology, Debut Truck Refrigeration Unit at Indonesia Cold Chain Expo

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Transicold, together with Indonesia distributor PT. Midthern Technologies, joined Cold Chain Expo recently. Carrier Transicold is part of the Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

PT. Midthern Technologies is authorized as one of the Carrier Transicold distributors in Indonesia since 2023 and is part of one of the leading cold chain equipment manufacturers and service providers in Indonesia.

More than tens of thousands visitors and exhibitors, including the Indonesian Cold Chain Association, the Indonesian Logistics Association, the Fisheries Association, and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing delegation, as well as cold chain equipment manufacturers and cold chain logistics related companies in Asia participated in the exhibition.

On May 9, in the forum of "the role of technology & startup companies in food logistics reliability" Cynthia Lu, Managing Director of Carrier Transicold Asia Pacific, delivered a keynote speech of new technology trends in cold chain logistics, which are towards electrification, intelligence, digitalization and sustainability. "Indonesian cold chain market has huge potential to grow, we're optimistic about that and bring in new technology for the cold chain logistic industry development."

Carrier Transicold's booth displayed truck refrigeration units and new high efficiency.

series for both inner and intercity cold chain delivery.

Citimax 280 thin version for Mini Van cold Chain delivery.

Citimax 1100 developed for heavy-duty refrigerated trucks with high-roof cabs.

Supra 1250 with superior performance, robust design and large cooling capacity

Surpa A series offer more precise temperature control for temperature-sensitive perishables, with high efficiency, reduced carbon emissions and lower fuel consumption.

These models all deliver the reliable quality, strong cooling and accurate temperature control and also offer unique features created for the light-duty and heavy-duty trucks.

Along with Indonesian fast-growing need on food and pharmaceutical health industries, also the rise of e-commerce which created increasing demands for cold chain logistics, and the industry is facing challenges to fulfill the needs.

"Carrier Transicold continues to strive for excellence with the development of energy saving, environmentally sustainable technologies with low greenhouse gas and noise emissions. These advanced cold chain solutions will continue to help the development of Indonesian cold chain industry, and build better solutions for people and the planet," said Cynthia Lu.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.carrier.com/truck-trailer/en/asia-pacific/.

