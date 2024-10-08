Carro rolls out Carro Certified assurance in Hong Kong, with vehicle inspections bolstered by in-house patented technology

Carro Certified is a technology-backed certification that offers customers the assurance and service of buying a quality used car

Carro Certified includes a 160-point Inspection with all defects rectified, 5-day return policy, 12-month warranty on engine and gearbox, no mileage tampering, as well as no major accidents, fire and flood damage

Carro's 160-point inspection is bolstered by in-house patented technology including Computer Visioning and Acoustic Engineering, the first of such in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pacific's No. 1 and most profitable online used car marketplace, Carro, has launched Carro Certified in Hong Kong, a best-in-class, technology-backed stamp of assurance certification for their used cars. Backed by 100% transparency, detailed information and standardised inspections, this certification is the promise of quality and assurance that a used car is As Good As New.

Carro Certified means the car is as As Good As New.

Fong Hon Sum, Carro's CEO of International Marketplace says, "Carro Certified has always been a key touchpoint for our business, and an important step forward to redefining existing industry practices. As a tech and automotive company, we're using our proprietary technology and data across our markets to ensure our used cars are held to standard. Ultimately, we're here to enhance a customer's car-buying journey and make sure they drive home their dream car with peace of mind."

Carro Certified includes a list of guarantees, including:

1 60-point inspection: an AI-enabled, comprehensive evaluation and refurbishment of the car's mechanical parts and details on key areas: exterior, interior, road test, safety and underbody

an AI-enabled, comprehensive evaluation and refurbishment of the car's mechanical parts and details on key areas: exterior, interior, road test, safety and underbody 5-day return policy: a 1-to-1 exchange with no questions asked

a 1-to-1 exchange with no questions asked 12-month warranty on gearbox and engine: covers the costs of repairs and replacements, including spare parts and repair work

covers the costs of repairs and replacements, including spare parts and repair work No mileage tampering: assurance of no mileage tampering

assurance of no mileage tampering No major accidents, fire and flood damage: 100% transparency around the history and data about the car's previous usage history, any damage, accidents, or repairs made by past owners

Patented Technologies and Best-in-class Capabilities Run the Show Carro's 160-point inspection and refurbishment capabilities harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to run innovative patented technologies created by Carro's team of data scientists. Inspections via the Acoustic Engineering and Computer Visioning technologies will be a first of such for Hong Kong's used car market.

The Acoustic Engineering technology is housed in an internal app, which contains a unique library of over 310,000 processed audio samples of car engine sounds from multiple makes and models, and is used to detect any potential engine issues. Meanwhile, Computer Visioning is able to detect and provide insights into the slightest bumps, scrapes and other existing body anomalies, enhancing the capabilities and efficiencies of all our experts and inspectors.

"Carro's cutting-edge technologies are meant to enhance efficiency and quality for our inspections, and ensure quality cars that are As Good As New," says Garry Yu, CEO of Carro Hong Kong. "That way, our highly-certified inspectors, technicians, engineers, and mechanics can focus on what really matters – delivering vehicles that meet world-class standards, that are clean, safe, and As Good As New."

Each car's 160-point inspection report will be made available on Carro's website for customers to view.

The launch of Carro Certified in Hong Kong is part of Carro's rebranding efforts which kickstarted in June. Initial rebranding efforts included a brand new website, as well as transformative changes behind the scenes, with Hong Kong tapping into Carro's existing wealth of data intelligence, machine learning capabilities, and internal business tools, as well as heavily leverages proprietary technologies and AI capabilities across its pricing, inventory management, and inspection process.

Visit Carro Hong Kong at carro.co/hk or drop by the showroom at 1A Concordia Plaza, 1 Science Museum Road for a test drive today.

About Carro

Founded in 2015, Carro is Southeast Asia's largest online used car marketplace. By offering a trustworthy and transparent experience, Carro transforms the traditional way of buying and selling cars through proprietary pricing algorithms, AI-enabled capabilities, and innovative technological solutions.

Headquartered in Singapore, the unicorn startup has raised over S$700 million from Softbank Vision Fund and several sovereign funds. It recorded its best ever full-year positive EBITDA of US$34 million in FY2024. Together with its subsidiaries and business lines, Carro is supported by more than 5,000 employees across Asia Pacific:

Carro, Asia Pacific's largest online used marketplace with a strong key presence in Singapore , Malaysia , Indonesia and Thailand , and a recent expansion into Japan , Taiwan and Hong Kong SAR.

largest online used marketplace with a strong key presence in , , and , and a recent expansion into , and Carro Care Powered by Jardine & Cycle, Carro's in-house refurbishment and after sales servicing capabilities

Genie Financial Services, a next-generation fintech automotive financing provider in Singapore , Malaysia , Indonesia and Thailand

, , and MPM Rent, leading mobility solutions company in Indonesia specialising in leasing / fleet financing transportation services

specialising in leasing / fleet financing transportation services Innorithm, a next-generation fleet management solutions company leveraging state-of-the art IoT and machine learning

Kaidee, Thailand's largest online shopping and classifieds platform

For more information, please visit: www.carro.co.

