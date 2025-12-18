KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth edition of ShangHai Elite Entrepreneurs Book of Fame (Book of Fame), proudly published by ShangHai Business Media, was officially launched at the AICB Centre of Excellence in Kuala Lumpur. The prestigious ceremony brought together over a hundred business leaders to celebrate the spirit, resilience, and influence of Malaysian Chinese entrepreneurs.

Carrying the Spirit of the Times Fourth Edition of Book of Fame Honors Outstanding Entrepreneurs

As Malaysia's first authoritative compilation featuring in-depth interviews with over a hundred distinguished entrepreneurs, Book of Fame continues its mission of capturing entrepreneurial journeys, fostering value creation, and promoting economic excellence. The fourth edition further strengthens its role as a guide and inspiration for Chinese business communities worldwide.

Rooted in the spirit of integrity, perseverance, and innovation, Book of Fame highlights the determination and achievements of exceptional entrepreneurs. It serves as a testament to their enduring contributions to industry and society, honoring role models who embody excellence across generations.

CM Wong: Businesses as Key Creators of Social Value

The ceremony commenced with a keynote by Mr. CM Wong, Managing & CEO of SBS NEXUS BERHAD, who shared the ongoing mission behind the Book of Fame: to recognize and inspire outstanding business achievements while highlighting the broader social value of enterprises.

Mr. CM Wong emphasized SBS's pride in partnering with the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) on the Lung Shield Program, reflecting the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and active engagement in public welfare. "Through this collaboration, we hope to encourage more businesses to participate and collectively generate a positive impact on society," he said. In addition, SBS is working with NCSM to plan the launch of the Book of Fame – Royal Series, which aims to recognize entrepreneurs with outstanding contributions in the field of CSR.

He also expressed his appreciation to NCSM for providing SBS with the opportunity to engage with a wider network of business partners, including prominent local and Bumiputera enterprises. These strategic collaborations have enabled SBS to strengthen its entry into the Bumiputera market, expand its overall market reach, and establish a solid foundation for sustainable cross-sector partnerships in the future.

Tey Eng Xin: Documenting Entrepreneurial Legacy

Following this, Mr. Tey Eng Xin, Editor-in-Chief of the fourth edition, delivered his address, noting that the latest edition focuses on entrepreneurs' long-term impact and legacy. By capturing their stories in print, the book preserves the lessons and spirit of these business leaders for future generations.

NCSM CEO: Co-Creating Value Between Business and Society

Dr. Murallitharan Munisamy, CEO of NCSM, also addressed the audience, acknowledging the business community's longstanding contributions to social welfare and public health. He highlighted ongoing discussions with SBS to develop a comprehensive branding strategy and year-round promotional initiatives aimed at enhancing NCSM's public recognition and societal impact.

Meanwhile, NCSM and SBS have commenced preliminary discussions with relevant healthcare institutions in Malaysia to explore innovative approaches to integrating branding and marketing strategies within healthcare settings. This includes leveraging existing queue display television systems in medical facilities to deliver a combination of advertising content and health-related information. Discussions are progressing positively, with both parties anticipating the achievement of concrete collaboration agreements in the coming months and expressing optimism about the upcoming partnership.

Lifetime Achievement Receipent: Dato' Ong Soon Ho

One of the most symbolic honors of the evening, the Lifetime Influence, was presented to Dato' Ong Sooon Ho, Non-Independent & Non-Executive Vice Chairman of HEXTAR GLOBAL BERHAD.

Dato' Ong delivered a speech sharing his decades-long contributions to business, industry development, and society, emphasizing that true entrepreneurial success encompasses not only commercial achievements but also long-term societal impact and responsibility. His insights resonated strongly with the attending entrepreneurs.

Celebrating the Strength of Enterprises

The fourth edition features over 70 leading Chinese-Malaysian enterprises, including OPTIMAX HOLDINGS BERHAD, FOODIE MEDIA BERHAD, TEAMSTAR BERHAD, KHEE SAN BERHAD, BMS HOLDINGS BERHAD, FOCUS POINT HOLDINGS BERHAD, ORIENTAL KOPI HOLDINGS BERHAD, UNIQUE FIRE HOLDINGS BERHAD, and other listed companies. Through their personal journeys, business philosophies, and value-driven decisions, these entrepreneurs provide a rich source of inspiration for emerging business leaders.

Book of Fame covers multiple dimensions of entrepreneurial excellence, including Social Influence, Benchmark Influence, Era Influence, New Glamor Women, Innovation Influence, Young Influence, and recognition from the Malaysian Association, showcasing contributions across business, society, and industry. Copies will be distributed to independent Chinese schools, chambers of commerce, industry organizations, and related institutions nationwide, continuing to inspire and educate future generations.

The fifth edition of Book of Fame is now open for nominations. Companies interested in joining the Honor Roll may contact Bryan Ong at +6019-383 7810. For more information about the Book of Fame series, activities, or the list of featured companies, please visit: https://www.bookoffame.biz/.

Strategic Partner: SBS Nexus Berhad

Affiliate Partner: Big Onion Food Caterer Sdn Bhd, Eaternity Empire, Felement Group

Official Fashion Partner: Christy Ng Sdn Bhd

Official Media Partner: 南洋商报

Official Decor Partner: Chapter Ju

Official Leisure Travel Partner: Go Travel Zone Sdn Bhd

Official Vitality and Wellness Partner: National Cancer Society Malaysia

ShangHai Business Media

Founded in 1979, ShangHai is a long-standing Chinese business magazine brand in Malaysia. In 2018, ShangHai successfully transformed from a traditional printed business media into a digital media platform, aiming to provide entrepreneurs with a premium and high-quality business communication platform.

