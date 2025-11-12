KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ShangHai Honourable Women Entrepreneur Business Award (SHE) 2025, organized by ShangHai Business Media, took center stage in a glittering gala at Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, honouring the resilience, courage, and compassion of women who continue to shape Malaysia's business and social landscape.

Supporting Women · Building Futures SHE Award 2025: A Grand Celebration of “Her Power”

In conjunction with Pink October, a global movement that promotes breast cancer awareness and women's health, ShangHai partnered with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) to advocate for early detection, care, and empowerment — aligning with the event's theme of "Supporting Women, Building Futures."

Celebrating Women Who Lead and Inspire

Following the tremendous success of the 2023 and 2024 editions, this year's SHE Award once again recognised women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact across diverse industries — women who play a vital role in driving Malaysia's economic growth and social development.

Bathed in elegant hues of pink — symbolizing hope, strength, and compassion — the evening went beyond a traditional award ceremony. It became a heartwarming tribute to womanhood and a collective celebration of purpose, unity, and empowerment.

The event was graced by YB Teresa Kok, Member of Parliament (MP) for Seputeh and Deputy Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), as Guest of Honour, alongside an esteemed line-up of distinguished guests including: Datin Dr. Cherlin Cheah, CEO of ShangHai Media Sdn Bhd; Mr. CM Wong, Founder of SBS Nexus Berhad; Ms. Elaine Piah, Co-Founder of SBS Nexus Berhad; Dato' Alfred Soh, Managing Director of Felement Group; Dato' Joseph Lim, President of Malaysia Pioneer Entrepreneur Association; Ms. Angie Ng, Founder of EJS Jewels and Director of BNI Malaysia Global Connections; Mentor Jo, Founder and Chief Coach of Million Dollar CEO; Dato' Dr. Saunthari Somasundaram, President of NCSM; Datin Winnie Loo, Founder of A Cut Above; Prof. Dato' Dr. Ben Ng, Group CEO of Total Business Holdings; Datuk Ada Poon, Operations Director of Go Travel Zone Sdn. Bhd.; and ShangHai Business Media Honourable Advisor Datuk Michael Kang and Dato' Alex Wong.

Empowering Voices: Opening Addresses That Inspired

The ceremony began with an inspiring opening speech by Datin Dr. Cherlin Cheah, who highlighted the irreplaceable role women play in the business world. She shared, "Women bring a unique combination of wisdom, innovation, and leadership, their contributions are essential in shaping a more prosperous and sustainable future for all."

Following her remarks, YB Teresa Kok took the stage with an empowering address. She emphasized that women not only play vital roles in business, but also carry a transformative mission in political and economic development.

"Women must continue to lead with courage and support one another, when women rise together, their collective strength becomes a powerful force that can truly change the world."

Empowering Through Awareness: Pink October Collaboration

The evening also featured a Pink October charity initiative, spotlighting the importance of breast cancer awareness and early screening. In her address, Dato' Dr. Saunthari Somasundaram emphasized the need for empathy and continuous support for breast cancer patients as they navigate recovery.

A special fashion segment presented by Panache Tailoring Sdn. Bhd. saw models strut the stage in stylish tailored suits — a visual celebration of women's confidence and empowerment. The event also launched a "Wig Donation Campaign" to raise funds for cancer survivors, helping them regain their confidence and beauty through compassion and solidarity.

Honouring 66 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs

A total of 66 women entrepreneurs were honoured this year, selected through a rigorous and transparent judging process. All nominations were audited by Baker Tilly Malaysia, with final endorsements from a professional jury panel comprising Ms. Angie Ng, Mentor Jo, and Dato' Joseph Lim to ensure fairness and integrity.

Among the distinguished awardees were Tengku Norhanim binti Tengku Othman (NIMS Adeliciousz Sdn. Bhd.), Catherine Goh (Santan Food Services Sdn. Bhd.), and Nicole Lim (Empire Sushi Sdn. Bhd.), representing the strength and success of women leaders across borders.

Special honorary recognitions were also presented, including the Women of Political Excellence Award to YB Teresa Kok for her enduring advocacy for integrity, justice, and equality in public service; the International Distinguished Women Influence Award to Puan Sri Nisa Bakri (NISA Holdings Sdn. Bhd.) for her visionary leadership and global influence; the Visionary Woman in Public Health Leadership Award to Dato' Dr. Saunthari Somasundaram, in recognition of her remarkable contributions in advancing public health; and the Leading Lady CEO Excellence Award to Datuk Nuraslina binti Zainal Abidin (THETA Edge Berhad) for her exemplary achievements in corporate leadership and innovation.

Continuing the Mission: Supporting Women, Building Futures

Since its inception, the SHE Award has been dedicated to empowering women and recognizing their contributions to business and society. Each year, it celebrates the remarkable women who redefine leadership, inspire progress, and create meaningful impact through their vision and courage.

ShangHai will continue its commitment to champion women's empowerment and collaborate with corporate and community partners to drive the mission of "Supporting Women, Building Futures."

For more information, event highlights, and the full list of certified award recipients, visit the official website: https://sheaward.biz/

EmpowerHer: Endorsement Partners ：ASEAN Retail-Chains & Franchise Federation (ARFF), Branding Association of Malaysia (BAM), Business Networking Club (BNC), Malaysia Chinese Women Entrepreneurs Association (MCWEA), Malaysia Pioneer Entrepreneurs Association (MPEA), ShangHai Businesswomen Social Club (SBSC), The Malaysian Chinese Asembly Hall (MCAH), WLIN Global Vietnam

EmpowerHer: Affiliate Partners ：Felement Sdn Bhd, Big Onion Food Caterer Sdn Bhd, Eaternity Empire

EmpowerHer: Official Third-Party Auditor ：Baker Tilly Malaysia

EmpowerHer: Official Fashion Partner ：Christy Ng Sdn Bhd

EmpowerHer: Official Leisure Travel Partner ：Go Travel Zone Sdn Bhd

EmpowerHer: Official Brand Activation Partner ：Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd

EmpowerHer: Official Decor Partner ：Chapter Ju

EmpowerHer: Official Wellness & Vitality Partner：National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM)

EmpowerHer: Media Partners ：Nanyang Siang Pau, KleverStock, Kosmo, PR Newswire , The Sun, The Ledger Asia, Truth Media

EmpowerHer: Supporting Partners ：Biolyn, Felement Sdn Bhd, Fonfood Industries Sdn Bhd, GOKUGOKU Smoothie & Juice, Hwa Jing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, J Excellent Trading, JH Express Office Solutions, Khee San Food Industries Sdn Bhd, KL International TCM Medical Center, Lafre Global Sdn Bhd, Merry Ice Cream, Pastry World Sdn Bhd, PANACHE Tailoring Sdn Bhd, SHE RISES • Women Empowerment Academy, Slim Paris, Sompoton Spa Wellness Retreat, TuTu Handmade Jewelry Workshop, Vanilla Crepe, VIVO, Weathly Products Sdn Bhd, Worthy of Beauty

ShangHai Business Media

Founded in 1979, ShangHai is a long-standing Chinese business magazine brand in Malaysia. In 2018, ShangHai successfully transformed from a traditional printed business media into a digital media platform, aiming to provide entrepreneurs with a premium and high-quality business communication platform.

