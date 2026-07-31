Casablanca Unveils CASA-V 7A Uplift Dry & Glow Series, a Next-Generation Quick-Dry Bedding Collection

A Proprietary Quick-Dry Solution Designed for Humid Climates

Hong Kong's year-round heat and humidity, conditions common across much of Southeast Asia, create ongoing challenges for bedding care. During the rainy season, humidity levels in many regions can frequently exceed 80% or 90%, making it difficult for sheets and bedding to dry completely after washing. As a result, many households may continue using the same bedding longer than recommended during extended humid periods, potentially creating hygiene concerns. Even after washing, conventional bedding materials can retain moisture for extended periods because of limited drying performance and persistently high humidity, which can lead to unpleasant odors and bacterial growth.

These challenges are particularly common in tropical markets such as Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, where clothing and bedding may take several days to dry even indoors. Persistent dampness can also contribute to musty odors and mildew, creating conditions similar to Hong Kong's prolonged humid season.

Casablanca has long been committed to developing bedding solutions that address the changing needs of consumers. In recent years, the Group has made quick-dry bedding one of its key research priorities, reflecting growing demand for products better suited to humid climates.

The new Uplift Dry & Glow Series is designed to address the challenges of humid weather. Created with the needs of consumers in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia in mind, the collection combines freshness, comfort and easy-care performance to help families enjoy a more relaxed sleep experience regardless of weather conditions.

At the heart of the series is a specially engineered fabric blend featuring 45% Modal and 55% polyester. This carefully balanced composition creates a new generation of quick-dry bedding that accelerates moisture evaporation while maintaining a soft, breathable feel. The series combines the exceptional softness, moisture-wicking performance, breathability, shrink resistance and wash durability of TENCEL™ Modal fibers from Lenzing, Austria, with the durability and thermal comfort of polyester fibers. Together, these materials create a fabric that dries quickly, stays fresh and delivers lasting comfort, allowing users to enjoy restful sleep without worrying about the effects of persistent humidity.

Key Features of CASA-V 7A Uplift Dry & Glow Series (AU)

1. Moisture Absorbent and Breathable

Modal absorbs 50% more moisture than cotton and dries quickly, keeping you dry and comfortable all year round. With a high Water Absorption Rate of 108% (surpassing the ≥80% standard) and drying Rate of 0.34 g/h (well above the ≥0.20 g/h requirement). By accelerating evaporation, it prevents the fabric from becoming heavy or dull with moisture. This ensures the material remains light, breathable, and radiantly fresh even during active use.

* GB/T 21655.1-2023 Textiles—Evaluation of absorption and quick-drying—Part 1: Method for combination tests result

2. In-house R&D | Premium Craftsmanship

Developed with H-shaped polyester fibers, this innovative material features a unique cross-section resembling the letter "H". Its core advantages lie in the high-efficiency moisture-wicking properties provided by its grooves, as well as enhanced loft, warmth, and excellent dyeability achieved through increased spacing between fibers. Simultaneously, it retains the fundamental characteristics of polyester, including high strength, wear resistance, wrinkle resistance, and quick-drying capabilities. It is widely applied across three major fields: apparel, home textiles, and industrial textiles.

3. Ultimate smoothness

Modal is known as "second skin" because of its silky smooth texture and excellent skin-friendliness.

4. Durable and washable

It does not shrink or deform easily, becomes softer with each wash, and is not prone to pilling.

5. Lustrous

Due to its intentional dyeing properties, the fabric has a particularly bright color and excellent luster.

6. Healthier Sleep

7A Antibacterial Technology, Anti-Aromatic amines, Anti-Mite, Anti-Odor, Anti-Fungal, Anti-Virus and Thermostatic Fiber, it is undoubtedly another level of healthy sleep experience in style.

Breakthrough 7A Physical Antibacterial Technology: Maintains Antibacterial Performance After 150 Washes

Casablanca's proprietary 7A technology represents the brand's latest innovation in textile protection, designed to provide long-lasting antibacterial and odor-control performance. The technology also helps address concerns associated with textile dyeing by promoting the decomposition of aromatic amine compounds associated with azo dyes. By integrating seven protective functions into a single system, CASA-V 7A technology is designed to support a cleaner, more hygienic and more comfortable sleep environment.

Antibacterial Mechanism of CASA-V 7A Far-Infrared Technology

CASA-V 7A's antibacterial performance is based on far-infrared resonance technology, which is designed to impart antibacterial properties to textile materials while maintaining their original physical characteristics and processing performance.

The far-infrared material primarily emits radiation in the 8–14 μm wavelength range, while the textile material exhibits an absorption range of approximately 4–12 μm. Far-infrared waves, which fall within the electromagnetic spectrum between 4 and 1,000 μm, interact with the engineered textile material through a resonance effect. When the emitted and absorbed wavelength ranges overlap, resonance occurs between the far-infrared radiation and the textile fibers. This interaction, together with thermal effects, is intended to enhance the material's antibacterial performance.

Textiles produced using this technology maintain an antibacterial effectiveness rate of 88% to 98% after 150 washing cycles. Test results indicate that all measured parameters comply with the requirements of the T/GDBX056-2022 7A standard.

7A Anti-Bacterial Sleep Technology: The Best Choice for Protecting High-Quality Sleep

Designed for high-quality sleep, combining advanced technology with comfort to make every night's rest an enjoyable experience. Let the 7A Anti-Bacterial Sleep Technology protect you and your loved ones every night, making every sleep a top-quality experience.

7A Antibacterial Technology

Through the Principle of Far-Infrared Resonance Absorption, Ordinary textiles are transformed into materials with antibacterial and antimicrobial functions. The beddings maintain their original physical and processing properties, and after 150 destructive washes tested and certified by national standards, the antibacterial and antimicrobial efficacy is still guaranteed at an effective rate of 88-98%. Achieving the 7A grade of antibacterial textiles, they can maintain excellent antibacterial effects, ensuring long-term antibacterial performance to protect the health of you and your family. Anti-Aromatic Amines

Capable of breaking down harmful aromatic amines, protecting you from potential carcinogens, making every breath you take safe and worry-free.



Thermostatic Fiber

Using the principle of far infrared materials, it can maintain an appropriate body temperature for a prolonged period, allowing you to enjoy a comfortable and constant temperature experience in all seasons. Far infrared can transfer heat to the body, raising skin temperature, while the fabric enhances still air retention, improving warmth and promoting blood circulation.



Anti-Mite

Special material design effectively prevents dust mite intrusion, particularly suitable for users sensitive to allergens, ensuring peace of mind while you sleep.



Anti-Odor

Effectively eliminates ammonia, keeping the comforter fresh and avoiding unpleasant odors, thereby enhancing sleep quality.



Anti-Fungal

Professionally designed to effectively prevent mold growth, suitable for various climate environments, allowing you to enjoy a healthy sleeping space at all times.



Anti-Virus

Advanced antibacterial technology effectively combats the H1N1 virus, providing additional protection to make your sleeping environment safer.

High-Resolution Images Available for Download: https://bit.ly/CASAV7AAUp

About Casablanca

Established in Hong Kong in 1993, Casablanca Group is a leading home textile company engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of bedding products. Casablanca Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since November 23, 2012 (Stock Code: 2223).

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group embraces the design philosophy of "Fashion, Creativity and Functionality" and is committed to developing innovative sleep solutions that promote better sleep. The Group operates three proprietary brands — Casablanca, Casa Calvin and CASA-V — combining European-inspired home design with distinctive Italian artistic influences to create stylish and functional living spaces.

For more information about Casablanca Group and its latest updates, please visit: http://www.casablanca.com.hk/

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Customer Service Hotline: (852) 2687 5113

Media Enquiries:

Ceci Chan Senior Marketing Executive, Casablanca Group Tel: (852) 2256 8257 Fax: (852) 2351 1977 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Casablanca