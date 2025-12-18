CASI Academy Launches Sustainable Investing Program for Hong Kong's MPF Industry

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Academy announces the launch of the "CASI Academy Special Program: Sustainable Investing for the MPF Industry," a one-hour, self-paced online course designed specifically for Hong Kong MPF subsidiary intermediaries, trustees, financial planners, and wealth managers. Delivered in English, the program aims to strengthen professional knowledge of participants in sustainable investing to support clear communication with MPF scheme members. The program qualifies for one hour of non-core Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for subsidiary intermediaries.

Sustainable investing has become an essential component of pension fund management and retirement planning, shaped by regulatory developments, shifting investor expectations, and the growing importance of ESG integration. Such evolution is increasingly reflected on the pension system whose beneficiaries consider long-term value preservation as well as the environment that we all live in. This program contributes to capacity building, strengthening communication and engagement with beneficiaries.

The program is co-designed and delivered by the Capacity-building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI), an international platform for capacity building on sustainable finance and investment. It is purpose-built for the MPF and broader pension ecosystem, with a concise, practitioner-oriented overview. Upon completion, participants will be better equipped to explain the sustainable investing ecosystem and its evolution, the relevance of sustainability in the pension context, the distinguishing features of sustainable funds relative to traditional strategies, insights into performance considerations, and the challenges and emerging trends affecting institutional adoption.

By offering online, on-demand delivery, the program enables busy professionals to upskill at their convenience while ensuring alignment with market practice. Participants who complete the course content and pass the end-of-module assessment will receive a Certificate of Participation, with completion tracked on the CASI Academy learning platform.

"This program will equip MPF professionals with concise, standards-aligned knowledge to support members in navigating a rapidly evolving market," Dr Ma Jun, Chairman of CASI said. "By focusing on practical application within the MPF context, it helps practitioners communicate clearly and make informed, member-centric decisions."

The program also represents an ongoing effort to further enhance the professional knowledge of MPF industry stakeholders, including subsidiary intermediaries, in sustainable investing and empowers them to effectively help explain such messages to, educate and support MPF scheme members, following the seminar jointly organized by CASI and MPFA in September 2025.

More about the programme: https://www.casi.net/programmes/3

About CASI

The Capacity-building Alliance of Sustainable Investment (CASI) is an international cooperation platform committed to delivering high-quality, high-impact sustainable finance capacity-building services for developing countries by serving as a global aggregator and distributor of sustainable finance knowledge. Officially launched at COP28 in December 2023, CASI has grown to include over 70 member institutions, including financial companies, industry associations, NGOs, service start-ups, and higher education institutions, with a geographic reach spanning Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and other emerging markets.

CASI supports the G20's Transition Finance Framework (TAAP) by facilitating the exchange and dissemination of sustainable finance knowledge through various initiatives such as the CASI Sustainability Forum, CASI Seminar, CASI Technical Assistance (TA), and the CASI Academy—an online e-learning platform offering more than 40 modules on diverse topics related to sustainable finance. For more information about CASI and its members, please visit www.casi.net.

