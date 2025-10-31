Catalent Debuts New Corporate Brand, Elevating Customer Service Excellence by "Championing the Missions that Matter™"

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalent, Inc., a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization, today unveiled its new corporate brand, marking a strategic evolution that underscores the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service and its focus on "championing the missions that matter." The new approach reflects Catalent's dedication to helping its pharmaceutical, biotech and consumer health customers bring their life-enhancing and life-changing solutions to those who need them most.

"At Catalent, we believe that every medicine, therapy and product we help develop, manufacture and deliver exemplifies our commitment to put patients first in everything we do," said Alessandro Maselli, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This new brand and simplified approach speak not only to who we are today, but to the impact we have on global health, working side-by-side with our customers to achieve their goals and transform lives around the world."

Catalent's new brand comes at a pivotal time, as the company continues to build momentum and expand its global impact following its transition to private ownership under Novo Holdings in December of 2024. With the recent announcement of its new global headquarters in Tampa, Fla., Catalent anchors its operations across more than 40 sites worldwide, reinforcing Catalent's global reach and readiness to meet the demands of an increasingly complex global healthcare ecosystem.

"Our customers count on us to help drive their efforts to make a difference in people's lives," said Trish Hunt, Group Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Our new branding reflects exactly who we are and how we deliver: a company that puts patients first, provides tailored solutions with unparalleled service and champions every customer's mission as if it were our own. It's a bold step forward that aligns our identity with the experience that sets Catalent apart."

Over the past decade, Catalent has supported the development and manufacture of products representing half of all FDA approvals. The company produces over 60 billion doses per year and has over 1,000 active development programs at any given time. Catalent has deep partnerships with customers of all sizes, from small or virtual organizations to large global companies. The company scales its approach according to what its customers need for their program to be a success.

The new branding is being launched on Catalent's website (www.catalent.com) and social medias and through updated marketing materials.

SOURCE Catalent