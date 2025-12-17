Cathay United Bank (CUB) Singapore Branch Wins 2025 HR Asia "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" Awards

Driving Diversity and Inclusion Workplace Through the 3H Strategy: Happy, Healthy, Hearty

TAIPEI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank (CUB) has earned global recognition for fostering a people-centric, flexible workplace that prioritizes employee well-being and career growth. At this year's HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards, CUB's Singapore Branch took home five prestigious honors, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and inclusivity.

CUB has been recognized by HR Asia as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” for three consecutive years. In 2025, CUB Singapore Branch reached a significant milestone by winning five honors. Chief Executive Winfield Wong (third from left) and Senior Vice President Quek Li Ling (second from left) accepted the awards on behalf of the branch, reaffirming CUB’s commitment to excellence in HR strategy and workplace culture.

At the 2025 HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards—hosted in Singapore by HR Asia, a leading HR media outlet—CUB Singapore Branch stood out among 181 competitors. For the third consecutive year, it earned the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards," along with four additional honors: "Tech Empowerment Awards," "Most Caring Company Awards," "Sustainable Workplace Awards," and "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards." Notably, this year marks the branch's first time winning the "Tech Empowerment Awards."

The "Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards" is based on an employee questionnaire survey and a three-tier evaluation covering organizational culture, employee engagement, and diversity and inclusion development—ensuring that the authentic voices of employees are accurately reflected. CUB Singapore Branch consists of a diverse workforce, including expatriates from Taiwan and staff of various nationalities and cultural backgrounds. Guided by its "3H Strategy: Happy, Healthy, Hearty," the branch fosters open communication, interaction, and inclusivity through a fair grievance mechanism, open-concept office, and a variety of exchange activities.

Quek Li Ling, Senior Vice President of CUB Singapore Branch, emphasized the bank's commitment to building a diverse, flexible, transparent, and efficient workplace culture. She noted that CUB prioritizes employee well-being and encourages collaboration to drive sustainable organizational growth. According to the HR Asia survey, CUB outperformed the market average in three key indicators—Core, Self, and Group. Winning these awards for three consecutive years reaffirms CUB's effectiveness in creating a supportive and adaptive work environment.

In response to rapid fintech development, CUB Singapore Branch is committed to enhancing employee digital capabilities by offering specialized courses and AI application tools to boost technological proficiency and improve work efficiency. The branch also demonstrates its dedication to employee well-being across four dimensions: physical health, family, society, and community. Initiatives include ergonomic office furniture, workshops on health, nutrition, and emotional wellness, as well as a Family Day event at Singapore's Bird Paradise to strengthen family bonds. Additionally, the branch continued its "CU Smile" CSR Day program under the philosophy of "giving back to society," mobilizing nearly 100 employees and volunteers from Taiwan-invested companies to support disadvantaged seniors with house cleaning, painting, and repairs—showcasing how international companies can leverage local resources to benefit the community.

Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC), with over 60 years of deep roots in Taiwan, continues to expand its presence across Asia, now operating 969 branches throughout the region and managing more than USD 400 billion in assets. Its subsidiary, Cathay United Bank (CUB), has built a strong presence in Singapore since entering the market in 2009, and is committed to creating a workplace that embraces cross-domain thinking and fosters diversity and inclusion. CUB Singapore Branch embraces innovative learning models and internal knowledge sharing mechanisms to help employees maximize their strengths and grow with the company, truly embodying the brand value of "Better Together."

