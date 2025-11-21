Cathay United Bank Singapore Branch Becomes First Taiwanese Bank in Singapore to Launch Corporate Bond Offerings

TAIPEI, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global supply chains realign and geopolitical dynamics reshape investment flows, Taiwanese and multinational companies are accelerating their expansion into Southeast Asia. With its political stability, transparent legal framework, and open capital markets, Singapore has become a pivotal hub under Taiwan's New Southbound Policy. According to Taiwan's Department of Investment Review[1], Taiwanese investments in Singapore reached a record US$5.8 billion in 2024, accounting for 12% of total outbound investment. Recognizing the growth potential of Singapore's corporate banking market, Cathay United Bank (CUB) Singapore Branch launched its first corporate bond offerings in November 2025, making it the first Taiwanese bank to offer such products in the market. This milestone reinforces CUB's forward-looking stance in corporate banking and strengthens its competitiveness in international markets.

"The shift in global business models has increased demand for liquidity management tools and digitalized financial services," said Winfield Wong, Chief Executive of Cathay United Bank Singapore Branch. "Corporations are no longer simply opening offshore accounts; many are setting up investment holding entities or payment centers to enhance capital efficiency. This trend cements Singapore's role as a strategic hub for risk management and asset allocation. Our new corporate bond services support clients in hedging, liquidity planning, and operational optimization. We will continue expanding our product lineup to help businesses manage cash flows with greater flexibility and improve profitability."

Cathay Financial Holdings, with more than 60 years in Taiwan, has built a strong presence across Asia with 969 business locations and over US$400 billion in assets under management. Since establishing its Singapore Branch in 2009, Cathay United Bank, a subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holdings, has leveraged its professional and comprehensive financial services to provide tailored solutions for Taiwanese and local enterprises, meeting the diverse needs of corporate and private banking clients. To help clients stay ahead of market trends, CUB also hosted the "Singapore Business Forum" in Taipei earlier this year, and recently held three corporate seminars across Taiwan, featuring experts on market positioning, industry trends, and tax strategies.

In addition, the Singapore Branch was recently recognized by The Asset with the "G3 Bonds - Top Investment Houses" award, underscoring its outstanding performance and professional capabilities. Looking ahead, CUB remains committed to supporting Taiwanese businesses expanding abroad and helping clients convert market challenges into opportunities as they advance onto the global stage.

[1] Department of Investment Review, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan - "Approved Investment Amounts in the 18 New Southbound Countries in 2024" https://service.moea.gov.tw/EE521/visualize/VisDashboard.aspx?d=54&w=1

