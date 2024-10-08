Cathay United Bank Takes Home 4 Awards From The Asset for Outstanding Advancements

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay United Bank won worldwide recognition once again for its superb asset management services. At the Triple A Private Capital Awards 2024, held by The Asset, an internationally reputed financial magazine, in Hong Kong on September 23, the Bank took home awards for the "Best Wealth Manager", the "Best Bank for Investment Solutions, Equity", the "Best Private Bank - HNWIS", and the "Best Private Bank".

CUB won four awards from The Asset. SEVP Kevin Hu (middle), EVP Robert Fuh (second from right), SVP Bonnie Huang (first from right), and SVP Ben Yu (second from left) attended the award ceremony in Hong Kong.

Cathay United Bank steadfastly stands by its client-centric approach. By integrating external and internal resources, creating innovative and differentiated products, and establishing market influence, the Bank's achievements in diversity have astounded all. In particular, the bank has seen a double-digit growth in high-net-worth (HNW) customers. In addition, the Bank has been actively aligning itself with the global market. By collaborating with foreign asset management companies, the Bank provides HNW customers with opportunities to invest globally through alternative investment products. Such actions enable customers to diversify risk and strengthen asset quality, consolidating Taiwan's financial influence in the international arena. These accomplishments have elevated Cathay United Bank above its peers to claim the "Best Wealth Manager" award.

Cathay United Bank's remarkable digital transformation achievements in recent years have also achieved critical acclaim. Aside from streamlining its transaction process considerably, the Bank has also developed the Treasury Derivatives Management System (TDMS). The TDMS reduces potential operational risks and streamlines the manual process by automatically sending the manager's quotation requests to the transaction party's quotation system. The TDMS also enhances the quality of stock-linked investment products and improves the speed of inquiries. Consequently, the increased transparency of quotations for equity-linked investments appealed greatly to investors. Integrated with trade management and price evaluation functions, the TDMS was later expanded to include a pricing model for multi-asset complex structured investments, enabling the Bank to provide all-round asset management services - earning the Bank the "Best Bank for Investment Solutions, Equity" award.

Furthermore, Cathay United Bank won the "Best Private Bank" and the "Best Private Bank - HNWIS" awards for the fourth year running. Recognizing the growing demand for alternative investment opportunities among Taiwanese HNW customers, the Bank launched Taiwan's first non-securities investment trust (non-SIT) offshore fund in 2023, enriching the diversity of its alternative investment platforms. Thanks to its investment strategy of "customization, diversification and comprehensiveness", HNW customers can now enjoy world-class financial services without ever having to go abroad. Recognizing that the challenges ahead also present opportunities for growth, Cathy United Bank will persist in diversifying its products and building a comprehensive product planning platform, employing robust asset management strategies to assist customers achieve their financial goals at every stage of their lives.

