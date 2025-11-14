CCB Singapore Partners with NUS Enterprise, TTFA, and Co-Axis to Promote Green Tech and Innovation Ecosystems at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2025

For the first time, China Construction Bank Singapore collaborated with NUS Enterprise, supporting 22 of its start-ups to showcase their solutions at the Singapore FinTech Festival

CCB Singapore's partners — TT Foundation Advisors and Co-Axis, initiatives by Temasek Trust — facilitated the collaboration

CCB's participation in the SFF2025 marked an extension of its partnership with Gprnt, a first-of-its-kind nationwide sustainability reporting platform launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Construction Bank Corporation ("CCB") Singapore Branch is partnering for the first time with NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial heart of the National University of Singapore ("NUS"), to showcase 22 cutting-edge start-ups from its ecosystem at the 2025 Singapore FinTech Festival ("SFF2025"). Temasek Trust's digital impact marketplace Co-Axis and its professional philanthropy services advisory arm TT Foundation Advisors ("TTFA") played an active role in facilitating this multi-party collaboration.

Partners at the event: Sun Nianbei, General Manager, CCB Singapore (middle), Andrew Sim, Senior Associate Director, NUS Development Office (3rd from right); Lionel Wong, CEO of Gprnt (3rd from left); Li Chao, Deputy General Manager, CCB Singapore (2nd from left); Fifi Pang, Associate Director, Strategy & Partnership of NUS Enterprise (2nd from right); Lawrence Ng, Head of Impact Opportunity Origination and Syndication, Co-Axis (leftmost); Joyce Teo, Senior Philanthropy Advisor, TTFA (rightmost). NUS Enterprise’s booth at the SFF2025.

Building an Innovation Ecosystem for a Greener Future

Guided by NUS' mission to nurture entrepreneurial talent and power global innovation, NUS Enterprise seeds ideas, sparks innovations, and scales ventures into global companies. Since 2001, it has nurtured nearly 4,300 students and supported over 3,000 start-ups, including 10 unicorns, enriching innovation and start-up ecosystems globally.

At SFF2025, CCB Singapore, through its CCB SG Vision Foundation, supported 22 high-potential tech start-ups in showcasing breakthrough technologies at SFF2025. These start-ups were incubated in the NUS Enterprise ecosystem through platforms such as BLOCK71, NUS Enterprise's global network of physical accelerators across 11 cities, and programmes like the NUS Graduate Research Innovation Programme (NUS GRIP), which transforms research into market-ready ventures.

The showcase provided start-ups with a platform to engage directly with investors, industry partners, and potential collaborators. Participating start-ups include:

Ohceans : An AI and data analytics tech company that uses data-driven monitoring and circular solutions to help coastal industries reduce waste and protect marine ecosystems, advancing ocean sustainability.

Deepening Strategic Partnerships and Fostering Cross-Sector Synergies

In June 2025, CCB Singapore partnered with TTFA to establish a Donor-Advised Fund (DAF), aimed at supporting a wide range of initiatives including ESG and tech innovation to foster a more inclusive and sustainable society. Co-Axis supported this partnership by bridging NUS Enterprise and CCB Singapore, and driving participation at SFF2025, to bring visibility and funding opportunities for the featured start-ups. This partnership aims to strengthen cross-sector collaboration and accelerate the development of a sustainable green ecosystem.

Sun Nianbei, General Manager of CCB Singapore, said, "We are delighted to partner with NUS Enterprise, Co-Axis, and TT Foundation Advisors to showcase 22 promising tech start-ups at SFF2025. This collaboration reflects our commitment to connecting cross-sector resources, advancing tech innovation, and amplifying social impact.

Digital finance, Fintech and green finance are important parts of our business strategy for both CCB Group and CCB Singapore, and we look forward to forging more collaborations with Singapore's government agencies, our clients, and partners to drive meaningful fintech innovation within the green ecosystem."

Associate Professor Benjamin Tee, Vice President (Innovation and Enterprise), NUS Enterprise, said, "Partnering with China Construction Bank, Co-Axis and TT Foundation Advisors at this year's Singapore FinTech Festival gives our start-ups a global stage to showcase their timely innovations especially for sustainability use cases. The deep networks across demand and supply-side stakeholders they access here through our partners help drive our ecosystem growth towards a thriving globally connected start-up ecosystem."

"The partnership between CCB Singapore, NUS Enterprise, TTFA and Co-Axis exemplifies how collaboration among likeminded organisations can transform bold ideas into reality," said Joycelyn Ong, Head, Co-Axis. She adds that "this milestone demonstrates Co-Axis mission to support high-impact start-ups, by connecting them with impact-driven funders and build capability."

Dickson Lim, Head, TT Foundation Advisors, said "TT Foundation Advisors is proud to join CCB Singapore, NUS Enterprise, and Co-Axis in advancing sustainable innovation. Through strategic philanthropy and donor-advised funds, we enable cross-sector collaboration to empower impact-driven start-ups and build a resilient green ecosystem."

Driving Green Finance and Strengthening China–Singapore Collaboration

As a leading commercial bank in China and globally, CCB is a global advocate of sustainability and has developed a comprehensive suite of products including green credit, green bonds, green funds, and green investment solutions. In April 2024, CCB Singapore signed a Statement of Intent with Gprnt to support SMEs' decarbonisation and transition financing needs. At SFF2024, CCB Singapore held a forum on Fintech and Sustainability at its Insights Forum, where Mr Leong Sing Chiong, Deputy Managing Director of the MAS welcomed CCB Singapore as one of the pioneer members of the Green Circle, a flagship sustainability ecosystem programme initiated by Gprnt.

