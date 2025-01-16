China Construction Bank Singapore and Shanghai Jiao Tong University affiliated organisations hold forum on opportunities for China's tech companies in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Construction Bank Singapore Branch, Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) Asia-Pacific Graduate institute, Antai Asia-Pacific Centre and the SJTU Alumni Entrepreneur & Venture Capital Association, jointly held The SJTU Entrepreneur Conference (Singapore) & CCB-Antai Asia-Pacific Forum IV in Singapore on 15 January 2025.

Photo: Guests and representatives at the event

The event brought together almost 200 guests including Professor Zhang Jie, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and former President of SJTU; Han Jun, Minister Counsellor for Education at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Singapore, renowned investors and entrepreneurs from the SJTU alumni for a day of insightful discussions and networking.

With the theme "Charting the Blue Ocean: Opportunities for China's Tech Companies in Southeast Asia," the forum delved into trending topics such as advancements in renewable energy, investment in Southeast Asian tech enterprises, and the thriving wave of technological entrepreneurship.

In his remarks, Minister Counsellor Han Jun highlighted the significance of the forum in commemorating the 35th anniversary of China-Singapore diplomatic relations and promoting collaboration in investment, entrepreneurship, and international development. Deputy General Manager Su Jin emphasized China Construction Bank Singapore Branch's dedication to leveraging its 27 years of expertise to support SJTU alumni's business development overseas. Dean Peng Yinghong expressed SJTU's commitment to supporting global collaboration and innovation in the future.

Professor Zhang Jie delivered a captivating keynote titled "Laser Nuclear Fusion: Illuminating the New Energy Era." He explored the transformative potential of fusion energy as a sustainable solution to global energy challenges, offering insights into the advancements and opportunities in laser fusion technology.

During the forum, two engaging panel discussions convened experts from academia and industry to explore emerging investment trends, strategic insights, and the evolving technology landscape. In the first session "Focusing on the Future: Tech Enterprise Investment Pathways and Strategic Outlook", moderated by Professor Zhu Xi, Vice Dean of SJTU Antai College, the session featured Yap Poh Seng, Chief Commercial Officer of China Construction Bank Singapore, Ding Gang, Partner of Lotus Capital, Mao Chengyu, Founding Partner of Yunqi Partners and Weng Jiyi, Founding Partner of Ivy Capital, examined investment opportunities, evolving market trends, and the pivotal role of financial institutions in driving tech-sector growth.

In the second session "Riding the Tech Startup Wave: Opportunities and Challenges in Southeast Asia", Professor Xi Junfang, Associate Dean of SJTU Asia-Pacific Graduate institute, Tommy Xie, Head of Asia Research and Strategy at OCBC, Ding Xinyan, Yincubator and SEGA Ventures Fund and Zhang Jianzheng, Founder of SAGE Intelligence provided insights into market strategies, talent cultivation, and hands-on approaches for successfully navigating the region's dynamic tech ecosystem.

The event concluded with a high-level fireside chat featuring Wu Jiong, Founding Partner of Fenghe Investment Management, Yang Zhenyu, CEO of the SJTU Education Development Foundation and Chen Guangming, Founder and Investment manager of Foresight Fund Management. The three veteran investors shared insights on investment and risk management and provided actionable insights and practical advice, leaving the audience inspired.

Sun Nianbei, General Manager of China Construction Bank Singapore, commented, "CCB Singapore actively assists Singapore companies in expanding their business in China, and helps China companies explore their opportunities in Singapore and the region. While we enhance our strategic collaborations with leading universities by connecting our resources and network to a distinguished group of entrepreneurs and investors from SJTU alumni, we also facilitate the exchange of ideas, which will add to the vitality of the technology and investment space in Singapore and strengthen the economic ties between the two countries."

