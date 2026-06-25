CDNetworks Launches New Solution to Accelerate and Secure AI Aggregation Platforms Worldwide

Purpose-built to help emerging AI aggregation platforms reduce cross-region latency, manage traffic spikes, and protect APIs.

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today announced a new solution designed to help AI aggregation platforms deliver faster, more reliable, and more secure AI experiences to business users worldwide.

As enterprises adopt multiple AI models across business functions, AI aggregation platforms are emerging as a key access layer for model selection, task routing, and cost optimization. However, as these platforms scale across regions, they face growing pressure to maintain low-latency performance, handle unpredictable traffic spikes, and protect increasingly exposed AI model APIs.

CDNetworks' new solution addresses these challenges by combining global acceleration with edge-native security. Built on CDNetworks' global network of 3,000+ Points of Presence, the solution helps AI aggregation platforms deliver fast, stable, and secure AI interactions, regardless of where users, applications, or AI models are located.

The solution enables AI aggregation platforms to:

Improve global performance with intelligent routing, 3,000+ PoPs, and support for HTTP/2, HTTP/3, and WebSocket.

with intelligent routing, 3,000+ PoPs, and support for HTTP/2, HTTP/3, and WebSocket. Protect applications and APIs with edge-native WAAP capabilities, including DDoS protection, WAF, bot management, and API security.

with edge-native WAAP capabilities, including DDoS protection, WAF, bot management, and API security. Simplify deployment and operations through a unified management console, real-time monitoring and analytics, and 24/7 expert support.

The solution is already delivering measurable results. In a recent deployment, a global AI aggregation platform using CDNetworks reduced global latency by 70% and origin bandwidth consumption by 60%, while maintaining continuous protection for its AI model APIs.

"AI aggregation platforms offer enterprises a flexible approach to working with multiple AI models. But their true potential will only be realized when they become a reliable part of the workflows where business decisions actually happen", said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks. "By launching this new solution, CDNetworks is giving these platforms the infrastructure confidence to support AI interactions at scale."

To learn more about CDNetworks' solution for AI aggregation platforms, visit here.

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 3,000 global Points of Presence and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, edge computing, zero-trust security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation.

To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CDNetworks