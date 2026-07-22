CDNetworks Releases 2025 ESG Report, Advancing a More Sustainable and Trusted Digital Future

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today released its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details the company's progress in integrating sustainability, responsible business practices, and strong corporate governance across its global operations.

CDNetworks also earned an EcoVadis Silver Medal, placing the company among the top 15% of organizations assessed globally.

The report highlights progress across several key areas:

Engineering a More Sustainable Internet

Clean energy accounted for 86% of CDNetworks' total energy consumption in 2025. The company's next-generation edge caching architecture reduced overall CPU utilization by 17.2% and traffic to customer origin servers by 20%. CDNetworks also continued to improve infrastructure efficiency through the adoption of liquid cooling, low-power hardware, heat recovery systems, and equipment reuse.

Supporting Secure and Resilient Digital Services

CDNetworks continued to invest in network resilience, data protection, privacy governance, and security-by-design practices. In 2025, the company reported 100% service uptime for customers, reflecting its commitment to delivering reliable digital services as demand for online content, applications, and cybersecurity solutions continues to grow.

Investing in People and Strengthening Governance

CDNetworks supported employees through structured onboarding, mentorship, leadership development, and workplace well-being initiatives, with women holding 43% of management positions in 2025. The report also outlines the company's board-level ESG oversight and compliance training for its employees.

"As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow, sustainability must be embedded in how networks are designed, operated, and scaled," said Antony Li, Global Head of Infrastructure at CDNetworks. "Our 2025 ESG Report reflects our commitment to responsible innovation, from improving infrastructure efficiency to helping customers deliver secure, reliable, and more sustainable digital experiences."

For more information, please visit the 2025 CDNetworks ESG Report.

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 3,000 global Points of Presence and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, edge computing, zero-trust security, and colocation services, all designed to spur business innovation.

To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CDNetworks