CDNetworks' Latest WAAP Report Finds AI Is Industrializing Cyberattacks

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today released its annual State of Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report, revealing that AI is fundamentally changing the economics of cyberattacks by reducing the cost, time, and expertise needed to launch sophisticated campaigns.

Key findings of the report include:

AI is industrializing automated attacks. As LLMs, agentic AI, browser automation, and proxy networks mature, automated threats are shifting from scripted traffic to adaptive, evasive, human-like abuse across applications and APIs.

As LLMs, agentic AI, browser automation, and proxy networks mature, automated threats are shifting from scripted traffic to adaptive, evasive, human-like abuse across applications and APIs. API abuse is becoming a primary path for business logic attacks. In 2025, CDNetworks blocked over 15 billion malicious API requests per month on average, showing how attackers are turning high-volume API traffic into a vehicle to abuse legitimate business workflows, including login, checkout, and search.

In 2025, CDNetworks blocked over 15 billion malicious API requests per month on average, showing how attackers are turning high-volume API traffic into a vehicle to abuse legitimate business workflows, including login, checkout, and search. AI bot traffic is creating new governance challenges. CDNetworks observed 1.64 million AI bot requests per day in 2025, underscoring the need for more granular controls beyond simple allow-or-block decisions.

CDNetworks observed 1.64 million AI bot requests per day in 2025, underscoring the need for more granular controls beyond simple allow-or-block decisions. Multi-layer DDoS attacks are raising the bar for defense resilience. DDoS-as-a-Service platforms, botnets, and automation tools are enabling attackers to move across Layers 3, 4, and 7, requiring more adaptive defense models.

DDoS-as-a-Service platforms, botnets, and automation tools are enabling attackers to move across Layers 3, 4, and 7, requiring more adaptive defense models. APAC enterprises face concentrated application-layer attack pressure. APAC accounted for 67.45% of L7 DDoS activity in 2025, pointing to heightened risks for digital-first sectors, such as SaaS, fintech, and gaming, where application availability directly affects revenue and service continuity.

"AI does not make every attack new, but it compresses the time defenders have to understand and contain threats," said Antony Li, Global Head of Infrastructure at CDNetworks. "The challenge moving forward is less about identifying every vulnerability and more about understanding which exposures create real risk. Organizations that make those decisions early will be better positioned to regain control of their security posture."

The CDNetworks State of WAAP Report 2025 also provides organizations with security strategies and best practices. To access the full findings, download the report.

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 3,000 global PoPs and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, zero trust security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation.

To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CDNetworks