CDNetworks Protects Leading Digital Content Platform from AI-Driven Scraping with Advanced Bot Defense

Blocking an average of 10M+ malicious crawler requests daily, CDNetworks shields licensed media, preserves user experience, and thwarts AI-driven IP theft.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today announced the successful deployment of its advanced bot management solution to help a leading digital content platform defend against malicious AI crawlers.

The explosion of generative AI has created new risks for platforms hosting high-value digital media. Automated crawlers can scrape vast amounts of copyrighted content to train AI models or for unauthorized resale, jeopardizing both the platform's and its creators' intellectual property.

CDNetworks addressed these challenges by delivering a cloud-based bot management solution powered by threat intelligence, context-aware detection, and behavioral analysis. The solution is designed to accurately identify and mitigate large-scale scraping activity, including traffic associated with AI model training crawlers that attempt to mimic legitimate users.

Key Results Include:

10M+ malicious crawler requests blocked daily on average

on average 90%+ of malicious crawler activity detected in business-critical traffic (login, user registration, etc.)

(login, user registration, etc.) Reduced server load and bandwidth costs

Enhanced SEO performance and user experience

Creative content effectively protected through unified defenses against DDoS, web attacks, and malicious crawlers

"Protecting original content means protecting the creators behind it. We're proud to support platforms in defending their work from unauthorized AI-driven harvesting," said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks. "As AI adoption accelerates, content platforms need security that can adapt just as quickly. We remain committed to helping content platforms defend their most valuable assets while ensuring a seamless experience for legitimate users."

