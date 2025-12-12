CDNetworks Reinforces Enterprise Reliability: Highlighting Established Commitment to Service Continuity

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, is spotlighting its established structured reliability platform, designed to prevent service outages and minimize disruptions for businesses worldwide.

With digital services increasingly dependent on distributed infrastructures, common failure scenarios—such as unsafe configuration changes, inconsistent rollouts, carrier or ISP incidents, and large-scale attacks—continue to challenge businesses. These risks underscore the need for platforms engineered with both resilience and predictable recovery capabilities.

Central to CDNetworks' commitment to stability is its established three-pillar reliability architecture, which brings structure and operational discipline to how outages are prevented, detected, and contained, covering the full incident lifecycle.

Change Safety

Disciplined processes ensure safe deployments and minimize risk exposure. Core safeguards include cross-functional reviews, phased grey releases, automated anomaly blocking, and proven rollback plans.



High Availability Architecture

Existing architecture eliminates single points of failure for continuous service and fast recovery. Its reliability is reinforced by resource redundancy (hardware, bandwidth, and Global Load Balancing) and platform resilience through geo-redundant deployment and automated self-healing agents.



Operational Assurance

Standardized controls guarantee rapid detection and predictable recovery. This involves regular security scans, end-to-end monitoring, and standardized incident readiness.

"A series of industry-wide outages this year underscored the importance of platform stability and strong recovery capability for digital services," said Antony Li, Global Head of Infrastructure at CDNetworks. "Our reliability framework ensures customers maintain continuity under pressure, recover quickly from unexpected disruptions, and operate with confidence at global scale."

As resilience and diversification become central to modern digital strategies, CDNetworks offers a dependable foundation for continuous service delivery, supporting enterprises seeking greater stability and a stronger multi-vendor strategy.

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 2,800 global Points of Presence and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, edge computing, zero-trust security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation.

To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CDNetworks