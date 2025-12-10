CDNetworks Successfully Mitigates a 1.01 Tbps DDoS Attack

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, has successfully mitigated a 1.01 terabits per second (Tbps) DDoS attack targeting a major software download platform on October 11, 2025. The company blocked 100% of malicious traffic with no disruption to legitimate users.

The attack was part of a ransomware-driven DDoS (RDDoS) campaign, during which threat actors launched repeated network-layer floods that cut legitimate user traffic by nearly one-third. Attackers threatened continued disruption unless a ransom was paid.

To safeguard the customer and restore traffic stability, CDNetworks Flood Shield 2.0, a cloud-based DDoS mitigation platform, was deployed to mitigate the assault. With more than 20 Tbps of globally distributed scrubbing capacity, Flood Shield 2.0 detected and filtered malicious traffic in real time.

CDNetworks continued to mitigate recurring attack bursts over the next four weeks, maintaining service availability and helping the customer sustain user access throughout the incident. The campaign ultimately subsided without ransom payment.

"During Q4 2025, we observed a recurring pattern of extortion attempts against software distribution platforms, with more than 20 organizations targeted by what appeared to be the same threat group," said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks. "This is a reminder that attackers actively probe for gaps in preparedness. Organizations should consider professional DDoS protection with real-time monitoring and global scrubbing capabilities."

Powered by an advanced AI Engine, CDNetworks Flood Shield 2.0 provides adaptive protection against Layer 3/4 and Layer 7 DDoS attacks, featuring real-time detection, automated mitigation, and global traffic scrubbing. It's also part of CDNetworks' WAAP technology, helping organizations secure applications and APIs end to end.

