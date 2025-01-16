CDNetworks to Showcase Innovative Gaming Solutions at ICE 2025

SINGAPORE and BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, will present its latest gaming solutions at ICE 2025 in Barcelona, Spain on 20th – 22nd January. At the event, the company will demonstrate how its advanced solution enables game providers to deliver seamless, secure, and high-performance gaming experiences on a global scale.

The gaming industry has become one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing sectors. As the industry grows, cyberattacks have become more frequent, intense, and sophisticated than ever before. To tackle these evolving threats, CDNetworks is at the forefront, offering a comprehensive range of solutions that ensure both security and speed.

"Gaming is no longer just about entertainment—it's a global ecosystem where performance and security must coexist in real-time," said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks. "As game developers push the boundaries of speed, they're also facing an onslaught of ever-more sophisticated cyber threats. We understand that balancing both is the key to long-term success. At ICE 2025, we're excited to showcase how our solutions can empower game providers to stay ahead of both the game and the threat."

Highlights of CDNetworks' Gaming Solutions:

Gaming Shield (Advanced Anti-hijacking): Utilizes IP scheduling, link encryption, and hijacking monitoring to tackle network hijacking and safeguard your business comprehensively.

Utilizes IP scheduling, link encryption, and hijacking monitoring to tackle network hijacking and safeguard your business comprehensively. AI-Powered DDoS Protection : Provides real-time, AI-driven DDoS mitigation with 40+ scrubbing centers and 20Tbps capacity for fast and reliable defense.

: Provides real-time, AI-driven DDoS mitigation with 40+ scrubbing centers and 20Tbps capacity for fast and reliable defense. Ultra-low Latency Streaming: Empowers a wide range of streaming use cases, including real-time game streaming, cloud gaming, and esports events, offering latencies as low as 500ms.

Empowers a wide range of streaming use cases, including real-time game streaming, cloud gaming, and esports events, offering latencies as low as 500ms. Extensive Global Network : A robust infrastructure with over 2,800 PoPs across more than 70 countries and regions.

Don't miss the chance to meet CDNetworks at Stand #5B11, Hall 5. Schedule a personalized meeting to connect with their experts and experience firsthand how their innovative gaming solutions are shaping the future of the gaming industry.

About CDNetworks

With over 2,800 global PoPs, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation. Visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

