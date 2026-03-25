CDNetworks Urges Enterprises to Shift Away from Single-Provider Risk with New Buyer's Guide

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today released Breaking Single-Provider Dependency and Strengthening Platform Resilience, a new buyer's guide urging enterprises to reduce single-provider risk by evaluating secondary providers and strengthening service continuity.

Despite growing digital complexity, many organizations still rely on a single provider to power and protect their applications. When outages, performance issues, or unexpected infrastructure changes occur, reliance on a single provider can quickly create a single point of failure, affecting everything from customer experience to revenue.

Introducing a secondary provider offers a more resilient approach, allowing organizations to reroute traffic in real time and keep services available when primary networks falter. However, in a crowded market with overlapping capabilities, identifying the right partner remains a challenge.

A Practical Tool for Evaluation

CDNetworks' newly released guide is designed to cut through the complexity. It empowers businesses to confidently evaluate secondary delivery platforms and move from consideration to implementation.

Key sections include:

Four risks associated with relying on a single delivery provider

Essential criteria for evaluating secondary platforms

A practical checklist to guide vendor assessment and selection

A comparison of CDNetworks with other leading cloud providers

"A string of high-profile outages across major cloud platforms in late 2025 has brought renewed attention to the importance of operational control," said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks. "Enterprises that wait until after an incident to evaluate alternatives are already behind. With this guide, we want to help organizations take a more proactive approach to resilience by evaluating secondary providers before disruptions occur."

Access the Full Guide

Breaking Single-Provider Dependency and Strengthening Platform Resilience is now available. Download the full guide.

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 2,800 global Points of Presence and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, edge computing, zero-trust security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation.

To learn more, visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CDNetworks