Cebu Pacific Named Asia's Low-Cost Airline of the Year by CAPA

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines' leading carrier, has been recognized as Asia's Low-Cost Airline of the Year by the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), a global authority in aviation research and analysis.

The award highlights CEB's strong business performance and its continued drive to make air travel affordable and accessible for everyone. CAPA's annual recognition honors the airline that demonstrates outstanding strategic leadership, innovation, and lasting industry impact, setting the standard for low-cost carriers across the region.

Cebu Pacific Chief Executive Officer Mr. Michael Szucs receives the Asia’s Low Cost Airline of the Year Award from the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) during the awarding ceremony in Capella Singapore.

"We are deeply honored to receive this award from CAPA. It recognizes the passion and commitment of every Cebu Pacific employee who works hard each day to make flying safe, affordable, and accessible for our passengers," said Mike Szucs, CEB Chief Executive Officer. "As we expand our reach, our purpose remains clear—to connect people and communities, and to help fuel tourism and economic growth across the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific."

The CAPA Awards for Excellence are not driven by customer surveys or sponsorship. They are independently researched by an international panel of judges and analysts.

CEB stood out for its record-breaking passenger growth and strong financial performance. From January to September 2025, CEB has flown nearly 20 million passengers, a 13.9% increase from 17.5 million in 2024. Domestic passengers grew 12.7% to 14.9 million, while international passengers grew 17.7% to 5.1 million. The seat load factor averaged 84.8% for the period, while overall capacity in seats went up by 14% to 23.5 million.

The airline's success stems from its low-cost model, which has transformed air travel in the Philippines by expanding connectivity, opening new routes, and keeping fares affordable for more travelers. To meet growing demand, CEB has also invested heavily in its fleet and network expansion, including a record-breaking order for up to 152 Airbus A321neo aircraft—the largest in Philippine aviation history.

Cebu Pacific now flies to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, further expanding its network and leadership in the Asia-Pacific as it continues to make air travel more accessible to everyone.

