Cebu Pacific Rolls Out an Early Christmas Surprise with 12.12 Seat Sale

Fares as Low as HKD 1

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines' leading carrier, spreads holiday cheer early as it unwraps its 12.12 Super Seat Fest, giving travelers the chance to treat themselves to a well-deserved vacation that they can look forward to next year.

From December 8 to 13, guests from Hong Kong can book flights to Manila, Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, or Davao for as low as HKD 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from June 1 to November 30, 2026, letting travelers plan itineraries and secure better deals as early as this year.

CEB currently flies from Hong Kong to Manila, Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao—making Hong Kong one of the airline's most connected international gateways into the country. This makes it easier for travelers to choose their preferred entry point and map out trips that include both city stops and island destinations.

Once in the Philippines, travelers can fly to Boracay, a popular beach destination known for its beaches and island activities.

They can also visit Bohol, which offers countryside attractions, heritage locations, and well-known sites such as Chocolate Hills.

With the airline's widest domestic reach, travelers can start their own journey to happiness in the Philippine capital or connect to the airline's other key regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, for faster inter-island access within the country.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.

