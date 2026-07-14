Cebu Pacific to Become Southeast Asia's First Low-Cost Airline to Introduce Starlink, The Fastest Wi-Fi in the Sky

MANILA, Philippines, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines' leading carrier, today announced it will introduce Starlink, the world's most advanced satellite constellation engineered by SpaceX, bringing the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky to its passengers. The rollout is expected to begin in 2027.

Starlink delivers an unparalleled broadband experience inflight, with high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi capable of HD streaming, online gaming, productivity and more. Beyond enhancing the passenger experience, Starlink will also support improved operational connectivity for Cebu Pacific's flight crews and operational teams, enabling greater operational efficiency.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Philippine aviation and positions Cebu Pacific as the first low-cost airline in Southeast Asia to bring Starlink onboard. The rollout forms part of Cebu Pacific's continued investment in customer experience and digital innovation as it expands into one of the youngest and largest fleet in the region.

Cebu Pacific and fellow Indigo Partners portfolio airlines Frontier (United States), Wizz Air (Europe), Volaris (Mexico), and JetSMART (South America) expect to install Starlink on over 1,000 aircraft. The deployment represents one of the largest global commitments to next-generation inflight connectivity, with airlines bringing low fares and access to reliable Wi-Fi provided through a new system managed directly by Starlink.

"Starlink will provide our portfolio airlines with reliable, high-speed connectivity, further enhancing the customer experience of flying on Wizz, Frontier, Volaris, JetSMART and Cebu Pacific," said Bill Franke, Managing Partner of Indigo Partners.

"Introducing Starlink marks another important step in delivering a better travel experience for every Juan," said Xander Lao, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Cebu Pacific.

"Reliable, high-speed connectivity has become an expectation for today's travelers, and we're excited to bring that experience to our guests. Whether they're staying in touch with loved ones, catching up on work, or enjoying their favorite content, Starlink will allow them to stay connected throughout their journey while Cebu Pacific remains true to our commitment to making air travel accessible and affordable."

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About Indigo Partners:

Indigo Partners LLC, based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a private equity fund focused on global investments in air transportation.

About Starlink:

Starlink is the world's most advanced satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit, delivering reliable broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, and the only provider with an orbital class reusable rocket – SpaceX has deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations. Learn more at www.starlink.com and follow @Starlink on X.

About Cebu Pacific:

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines' leading airline, entered the aviation industry on March 1996 and pioneered the "low fare, great value" strategy and has flown over 250 million passengers since inception. CEB offers the widest domestic network in the Philippines with 35 domestic and 26 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. CEB currently operates the youngest jet fleet in the country and one of the youngest in the world, with a fleet of 100 aircraft. For more information, visit www.cebupacificair.com.

SOURCE Cebu Pacific