Cebu Pacific to Resume Hanoi-Clark, Ho Chi Minh-Cebu Flights

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific, the Philippines' leading carrier, continues to strengthen its connectivity between Vietnam and the Philippines as it resumes direct flights between Hanoi and Clark, and Ho Chi Minh City and Cebu, giving travelers the opportunity to discover more of what the country has to offer.

CEB is set to relaunch direct flights from Hanoi to Clark starting November 20, 2026, operating three times weekly – every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. CEB is also the only airline to offer direct flights between Clark and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Cebu are set to operate three times weekly starting October 26, 2026 – every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

"The resumption of our direct Hanoi-Clark and Ho Chi Minh-Cebu flights further strengthens connectivity between Vietnam and the Philippines, making it easier for Vietnamese travelers to explore the best destinations our country has to offer. By providing more affordable and convenient travel options, we aim to encourage greater tourism and foster stronger cultural ties between Vietnam and the Philippines," said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer.

To celebrate these routes, CEB is also offering a special seat sale from August 7 to 11, 2026, with one-way base fares from Hanoi to Clark and from Ho Chi Minh City to Cebu for as low as USD 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. Passengers may avail of this seat sale for travels from October 26, 2026 until March 31, 2027.

With direct flights from Hanoi, travelers from Vietnam now have a convenient gateway to Central Luzon, home to a diverse mix of natural wonders, cultural landmarks, and outdoor adventures. Visitors can experience the breathtaking Avatar Gorge in Pampanga, unwind at the beaches of Zambales, or discover the cool mountain landscapes of Baguio, making Clark an ideal starting point for exploring Northern Philippines.

Beyond Central Luzon, Manila is also just a two-hour drive from Clark, giving travelers easier access to the Philippines' bustling capital. Visitors can enjoy world-class shopping and entertainment, discover its diverse culinary scene, and immerse themselves in the country's rich cultural history.

From Ho Chi Minh City, travelers can conveniently explore Cebu's unique blend of natural beauty, history, and adventure. Visitors can unwind on the island's world-famous white-sand beaches, dive among vibrant marine sanctuaries, discover majestic waterfalls such as Kawasan and Inambakan Falls, or explore iconic heritage sites such as Magellan's Cross and the Basilica Minor del Santo Niño.

CEB operates in 35 Philippine and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Passengers can make their journey more convenient by purchasing additional baggage allowance and pre-ordering meals for their flight.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.

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SOURCE Cebu Pacific