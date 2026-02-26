CEC Approval Secured for GoodWe's Three-Phase ESA All-in-One Energy Storage System

SYDNEY, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe Australia announced that its new Three-Phase ESA All-in-One energy storage system has received Clean Energy Council approval, making way for installations across the country from late March/early April. The Three-Phase ESA joins the Single-Phase ESA, extending GoodWe's All-in-One energy storage range for Australian homes.

GoodWe's New Three-Phase ESA Series Energy Storage System

Designed specifically for homes and small to medium businesses with three-phase power, the ESA integrates a solar inverter, high-voltage battery, and intelligent energy management system into a single unit. With inverter capacity from 5 kW to 29.9 kW and 5 kWh to 108 kWh of storage, the Three-Phase ESA offers substantial flexibility for a wide variety of energy needs.

Traditional battery systems often require separate components installed across multiple locations. The ESA's pre-wired, modular design combines everything into one enclosure, simplifying installation, reducing commissioning time, and lowering the risk of compatibility issues.

Built using lithium-iron-phosphate battery chemistry, the system prioritises safety, durability, and long-term performance. Multiple layers of protection and advanced arc-fault detection and fire suppression technology further enhance safety for households and businesses.

Energy independence within reach

The ESA is ideal for properties seeking to reduce electricity bills, increase energy independence, and maintain power during grid outages.

"We are pleased to add the Three-Phase ESA to our robust lineup of energy storage solutions, further solidifying GoodWe as one of Australia's leading battery manufacturers," said Dean Williamson, Country Manager for GoodWe Australia and New Zealand. "The expanded solar production and storage capacity for three-phase dwellings and buildings offers energy independence to those looking to drastically reduce or eliminate energy bills."

A key advantage of the ESA platform is its scalability. Storage capacity can be expanded over time by adding battery modules, allowing customers to start with a smaller system and increase capacity as needs grow. This is particularly useful for households planning future electrification, electric vehicle charging, or increased energy consumption.

The system is also designed to provide whole-home backup, automatically switching to stored energy almost instantly when the grid fails. This capability is increasingly valuable as extreme weather events and network constraints lead to more frequent outages in some regions.

In addition to backup protection, the ESA features intelligent energy management designed to optimise how energy is generated, stored, and used. The system can prioritise solar self-consumption, charge during cheaper off-peak periods, and reduce reliance on expensive peak electricity.

Expanded flexibility for more applications

The three-phase design makes the ESA especially suitable for larger homes, rural properties, workshops, and commercial premises that require higher power output than single-phase systems can deliver. It also supports both grid-connected and grid outage conditions, with the ability to run multiple units in parallel for larger installations.

High efficiency and strong solar input capability allow users to capture more energy during daylight hours and use it when needed most. This helps maximise the value of rooftop solar systems and reduces dependence on grid electricity.

CEC approval confirms that the system meets Australia's stringent safety and performance requirements, allowing customers to access applicable rebates and incentives where available.

The CEC-approved Three-Phase ESA All-in-One will be available through authorised installers nationwide, with stock expected to be available from mid-March via GoodWe distributors.

Amber integration

With beta testing in its final stages, homes looking to benefit from wholesale energy market trading with Amber will soon be able to capitalise on extended savings with the ESA series. More information will be available soon.

Main features of the Three-Phase ESA All-in-One

All-in-one design combining inverter, battery, and energy management system

Three-phase output suitable for larger homes and commercial sites

Available in Australia from 5 to 29.9 kW power and 5 to 108 kWh storage

Modular battery architecture for easy capacity expansion

Lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry for safety and longevity

Whole-home backup with ultra-fast switching during outages

Intelligent energy management for tariff optimisation and solar self-use

Supports both grid-connected and grid outage conditions

Parallel capability for larger systems

High solar input capability with support for significant DC oversizing

Advanced safety features, including arc-fault protection and fire suppression

Pre-wired structure for faster, simpler installation

For more information, please visit https://www.goodwe.com.au/esa-5-30kw

SOURCE GoodWe