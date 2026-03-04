GoodWe and Six Star Plus Back the Victorian Homeless Fund with Solar and Storage Donations

SYDNEY, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a renewable energy brand, GoodWe builds energy technology that supports everyday life, and sometimes that means helping families rebuild theirs.

GoodWe, in partnership with Six Star Plus and The Victorian Homeless Fund (VHF), donate and install solar and battery storage for homes that provide safety, stability, and a genuine fresh start.

Mary Aldred, MP for Monash (left) and Colleen May, Director of The Victorian Homeless Fund (right). Source: The Victorian Homeless Fund, LinkedIn

In December 2025, VHF celebrated the opening of a new home in the Latrobe Valley, designed to support a family of five who had experienced significant hardship due to family violence. The home was built by the teams at Sherridon Homes and Brilley Co, and now under the care of Women's Property Initiatives.

Why Solar and Storage Matter

A safe home matters, but so does the ability to afford living in it. For GoodWe, this project demonstrates how clean energy can have practical, tangible benefits. Solar generation, paired with the right battery storage, helps reduce running costs, increases day-to-day comfort, and adds resilience during high-demand periods.

This is also where Six Star Plus shines. For projects like this, the goal is not simply compliance or a tidy install, but a solution that genuinely improves a family's day-to-day life. They bring the experience, the care, and the attention to detail that ensure these systems do what they are supposed to do, quietly and consistently.

The Latrobe Valley system details

For the Latrobe Valley home, Six Star Plus delivered a robust system suited to a busy household, using quality components and a configuration designed for real-world demand. The system includes 10.56 kW of solar, delivered through 24 RISEN RSM108-9-440N panels, paired with a GoodWe GW9900-ET-20 9.9 kW inverter, plus a GM3000. In practical terms, that means strong daytime generation, an efficient conversion setup, and a great foundation for adding storage in a way that maximises self-consumption and value.

GoodWe ESA energy storage for future homes

Six Star Plus and GoodWe currently have five projects in the pipeline with VHF, with at least one home to be built in 2026 and the possibility of two more starting shortly thereafter.

Looking ahead, all new homes in the program will include GoodWe's all-in-one ESA Series energy storage solutions. This means families will not only generate clean electricity, but also store it for use when it matters most, including evenings, peak periods, and higher-cost times. The company's ESA Series has recently expanded with a new three-phase residential model.

Storage helps households get more value from their solar, reduces grid reliance, and supports comfort through better load management. It is also a strong step towards making these homes future-ready as energy pricing, electrification, and household needs continue to evolve.

A milestone installation with broader impact

VHF highlighted that this Latrobe Valley project marked an important milestone as their first regional build. When a regional build succeeds, it proves that collaboration can travel, and it reinforces that every Victorian family deserves the same chance at safety and stability, no matter their postcode.

VHF also acknowledged the generous funding support from Loy Yang B Power Station and Alinta Energy, as well as the Payton Foundation Ltd for providing the land on which the home was built. Mary Aldred, MP for Monash, officially opened the home and spoke about how collaboration can help reduce homelessness.

To find out more about The Victorian Homeless Fund and make a donation, please visit www.vichomelessfund.org.au

SOURCE GoodWe