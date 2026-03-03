CEIPA and Toyota Group Partner to Host Tsudoi '26 Japanese Industry Mixer - Philippines Edition, Powered by Gig Life Pro

MANILA, Philippines, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association (CEIPA), will host the Tsudoi '26 Japanese Industry Mixer Philippines Edition presented by CEIPA × TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT" at The Astbury, Manila. This exclusive gathering, powered by Gig Life Pro, forms part of the Music Way Project, a global initiative designed to foster sustainable growth and international connections for the Japanese music industry.

The mixer will convene a curated group of music industry leaders and creative professionals in an intimate setting, encouraging meaningful conversations and cross-border collaboration. The Astbury, Manila is an independent culture hub and private members club where the creative, cerebral, and social shift the status quo, this impressive space provides a distinguished backdrop for this globally connected exchange.

The Music Way Project, presented by CEIPA x Toyota Group, focuses on nurturing young talent and creating pathways for Japanese music to thrive internationally under the guiding principle "Japanese music drives the world." The initiative includes discovering promising students, training emerging artists, and hosting workshops with creators to prepare the next generation for global success.

CEIPA says: "As Japanese content continues to excite people around the world, CEIPA and the TOYOTA GROUP will co-create a pathway for young people who are pioneering the future of Japanese music to drive the fundamental globalization and sustainable growth of Japanese music: the MUSIC WAY PROJECT".

Priya Dewan, CEO, Gig Life Pro, says, "The Philippines is home to some of the greatest musical talent and also one of the most receptive markets for international music - especially from East Asia. We are excited that Manila is our next stop for Tsudoi '26: Music Way Project and are confident that many meaningful and valuable connections will be made between the Japanese and Filipino professionals and creatives who have been invited to attend."

Artist Performance: Ichika Nito, Japan

Extraordinary musician Ichika Nito will perform at the Manila Event, he has been called The World's Leading "Protagonist" of the Guitar Scene. His extraordinary skill has earned him a high-profile following, including global superstars such as Zedd and Martin Garrix, as well as actor Jack Black. Today, nearly 70% of his followers come from outside Japan,solidifying his status as a truly global artist.

The world is taking notice of his unparalleled talent. The renowned UK magazine, Total Guitar hailed him as "a pioneer who has unlocked new possibilities for the guitar as an instrument." Featured by numerous music publications as "the must-listen guitarist of this era", his style breaks and reinvents tradition within the guitar world. Radiating a singular brilliance worthy of the name "The Protagonist," he stands at the very center of the modern guitar scene.

Find out more about Ichita Nito here: https://www.instagram.com/ichika_mo/

Event Details:

Event: Tsudoi '26 Japanese Industry Mixer – Philippines Edition (Performance by Ichika Nito)

Date: Thursday, March 5th, 2026

Venue: The Astbury, Manila

Presented by: CEIPA × Toyota Group "Music Way Project"

Event Link:

https://www.giglifepro.com/members/events/explore/glp-x-ceipa-philippines-mixer-music-way-project

About CEIPA & TOYOTA GROUP MUSIC WAY PROJECT

As Japanese content continues to excite people around the world, CEIPA and the TOYOTA GROUP are creating pathways for young people who are pioneering the future of Japanese music to drive the sustainable growth of Japanese music around the world.

The MUSIC WAY PROJECT focuses on nurturing talent and creating opportunities for those who take on the world through music. This project serves as a guide for young musicians by helping refine their talents so they can thrive internationally, including discovering talented students, training young people in the music industry, and holding workshops with creators.

About Gig Life Pro

Gig Life Pro is a platform built to support music industry professionals and creatives in expanding their connections. Its mixers bring together a curated community of music professionals, artists, and businesses worldwide, offering valuable connections with meaningful context.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.ceipa.net

www.giglifepro.com

SOURCE Gig Life Pro