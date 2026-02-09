CEIPA and Toyota Group Partner with Gig Life Pro to Host Tsudoi '26 Japanese Industry Mixer - Indonesia Edition

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association (CEIPA), in collaboration with the TOYOTA GROUP and Gig Life Pro, will host the Tsudoi '26 Japanese Industry Mixer – Indonesia Edition at The Brotherhood, Gunawarman. This exclusive gathering forms part of the Music Way Project, a global initiative designed to foster sustainable growth and international connections for the Japanese music industry.

The mixer will convene a curated group of music industry leaders and creative professionals in an intimate setting, encouraging meaningful conversations and cross-border collaboration. The Brotherhood, Gunawarman, Jakarta, recognised by Bloomberg as one of the world's top venues, provides a distinguished backdrop for this globally connected exchange.

The Music Way Project, presented by CEIPA x Toyota Group, focuses on nurturing young talent and creating pathways for Japanese music to thrive internationally under the guiding principle "Japanese music drives the world." The initiative includes discovering promising students, training emerging artists, and hosting workshops with creators to prepare the next generation for global success.

CEIPA says: "As Japanese content continues to excite people around the world, CEIPA and the TOYOTA GROUP will co-create a pathway for young people who are pioneering the future of Japanese music to drive the fundamental globalization and sustainable growth of Japanese music: the MUSIC WAY PROJECT".

Priya Dewan, CEO, Gig Life Pro, says, "Indonesia is one of the fastest growing music markets globally and has been a huge supporter of Japanese content for as long as I can remember. We are so excited that CEIPA chose Gig Life Pro to connect the Japanese music industry with the talented professionals and creatives in Indonesia and have no doubt that valuable and impactful opportunities will emerge."

Event Details:

Event: Tsudoi '26 Japanese Industry Mixer – Indonesia Edition

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Venue: The Brotherhood, Gunawarman, Jakarta

Presented by: CEIPA × Toyota Group "Music Way Project"

Event Link: https://www.giglifepro.com/members/events/explore/glp-x-ceipa-indonesia-mixer-music-way-project

About CEIPA & TOYOTA GROUP MUSIC WAY PROJECT

The MUSIC WAY PROJECT focuses on nurturing talent and creating opportunities for those who take on the world through music. This project serves as a guide for young musicians by helping refine their talents so they can thrive internationally, including discovering talented students, training young people in the music industry, and holding workshops with creators.



About Gig Life Pro

Gig Life Pro is a platform built to support music industry professionals and creatives in expanding their connections. Its mixers bring together a curated community of music professionals, artists, and businesses worldwide, offering valuable connections with meaningful context.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.ceipa.net

www.giglifepro.com

