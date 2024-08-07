Celebrate Merdeka with Samsung AI Home, Enjoy Big Deals

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Merdeka, embrace the future and elevate your home with Samsung's Gemilang AI for All 2024 campaign! From 1 August to 30 September 2024, unlock a world of intelligent technology and amazing deals on selected Samsung TVs, selected Sound Devices and selected Digital Appliances (DA) products[1].

AI for All this Merdeka

Celebrate Merdeka with Samsung AI Home! Enjoy Deals Worth Up to RM2099!

With AI-powered features in TVs and appliances, experience a more personalized and convenient home experience.

Upgrade your living room experience with Samsung's latest AI-powered TVs. When you purchase any of the selected TV models (listed in Appendix 1), you'll receive exclusive gifts[2]. These TVs and Soundbars boast intelligent features like:

AI Upscaling: Witness your favourite content transformed into clarity with AI Upscaling, bringing your entertainment to life with enhanced detail and resolution

Witness your favourite content transformed into clarity with AI Upscaling, bringing your entertainment to life with enhanced detail and resolution AI Motion Enhancer: Enjoy smooth and fluid action scenes without blur

Enjoy smooth and fluid action scenes without blur Q-Symphony: Experience immersive surround sound as your Samsung TV and soundbar work harmoniously together, creating a symphony of audio for a truly cinematic experience

Transform your daily routine with Samsung's innovative AI-powered home appliances. With purchases of selected models listed in Appendix 3 & 4, you'll be eligible for exclusive gifts as listed in the same appendices[3]. These appliances offer features like:

AI-powered Laundry: Smart washers and dryers that optimize settings based on fabric type and load size.

Smart washers and dryers that optimize settings based on fabric type and load size. Smart Cooling with AI: Smart refrigerators that provide cooking recipe recommendations and reduce energy usage with AI Energy Mode.

Smart refrigerators that provide cooking recipe recommendations and reduce energy usage with AI Energy Mode. Cleaning with AI: Robotic vacuum cleaners with AI navigation for a spotless home.

Get even more value with special Purchase-With-Purchase (PWP) offers on selected Samsung vacuum cleaners (details in the table provided)[4].

Products PWP Item[5] Retail

Recommended

Price of PWP

(RM) Promo Price of

PWP Item (RM) Bespoke Jet™ Plus

Premium

(VS20B958F3B/ME) Jet Dual Brush (VCA-TABA95) 399 299 Bespoke Jet™ Plus Pet

(VS20B95823W/ME) Slim LED Brush (VCA-SABC95) 499 399 Spray Spinning Sweeper (VCA-

WBA95/GL) 599 399 Jet™ 75E Multi

(VS20B75AER4/ME) Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME) 699 399 Jet™ 65 Pet

(VS15A60AGR5/ME) Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME) 699 399

Double the Savings with Tiered Promotions[6]:

Our latest promotion offers consumers savings and rewards when purchasing selected TVs or home appliances. With this tiered promotions, you can maximize your benefits in two exciting ways!

Tier 1: Exclusive Gifts: Get exclusive gifts worth up to RM1,299 [7] such as Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Fit3 with your purchase of selected TVs or selected home appliances [8] .

Get exclusive gifts worth up to such as Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Fit3 with your purchase of selected TVs or selected home appliances . Tier 2: AI Points & TNG e-wallet Credit: Earn AI Points with your purchase and redeem them for TNG e-wallet credit worth up to RM800 [9]. For example, 5 AI Points can be redeemed for RM500 , 6 AI Points for RM600 , 7 AI Points for RM700 , and 8 or more AI Points for RM800 (details in the table provided)[10].

AI Point(s) Bonus TNG eWallet Credit (RM)[11] 5 AI points 500 6 AI points 600 7 AI points 700 8 & above AI points 800

Embrace the spirit of Merdeka with smarter living. Visit the Samsung Malaysia website today to explore the complete campaign details and discover the AI-powered products for your home: https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/gemilang-ai-2024

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering seamless connected experiences through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung newsroom at news.samsung.com.

"SAMSUNG MALAYSIA ELECTRONICS (SME) SDN BHD [Company No. 200301026766(629186-D)]".

[1] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. [2] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. [3] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. [4] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. [5] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. [6] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. [7] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. [8] Refer to the redemption process in terms and conditions for redemption. [9] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. [10] Refer to the redemption process in terms and conditions for redemption [11] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

APPENDIX 1

Category Model Code RRP (RM) SmartThings

(YES / NO) AI Icon

Point Free Gift Free Gift

RRP (RM) Neo QLED 8K QA85QN900DKXXM 46,999 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 Neo QLED 8K QA85QN800DKXXM 32,999 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 Neo QLED 8K QA75QN900DKXXM 30,999 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 Neo QLED 8K QA75QN800DKXXM 24,999 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 Neo QLED 4K QA85QN87DAKXXM 20,999 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 Neo QLED 4K QA85QN85DBKXXM 18,599 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 Neo QLED 4K QA75QN87DAKXXM 13,999 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 Neo QLED 4K QA75QN85DBKXXM 11,999 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 Neo QLED 4K QA65QN87DAKXXM 9,899 YES 2 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 Neo QLED 4K QA65QN85DBKXXM 8,299 YES 2 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 QLED 4K QA98Q80CAKXXM 33,999 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 QLED 4K QA85Q70DAKXXM 14,199 YES 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 QLED 4K QA75Q70DAKXXM 10,199 YES 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 QLED 4K QA65Q70DAKXXM 6,199 YES 2 Galaxy Fit3 299 QLED 4K QA55Q70DAKXXM 4,999 YES 2 - - QLED 4K QA85Q60DAKXXM 10,999 YES 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 QLED 4K QA75Q60DAKXXM 6,799 YES 2 Galaxy Fit3 299 QLED 4K QA65Q60DAKXXM 4,499 YES 2 - - QLED 4K QA55Q60DAKXXM 3,699 YES 1 - - QLED 4K QA50Q60DAKXXM 3,299 YES 1 - - OLED QA77S95DAKXXM 32,999 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 OLED QA77S90DAEXXM 28,999 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 OLED QA65S95DAKXXM 17,999 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 OLED QA65S90DAKXXM 15,999 YES 3 New Galaxy Watch 7 1,299 The Frame QA85LS03DAKXXM 19,799 YES 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 Art Access 250 1 unit of Bezel 899 The Frame QA75LS03DAKXXM 12,399 YES 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 Art Access 250 1 unit of Bezel 799 The Frame QA65LS03DAKXXM 8,399 YES 2 Galaxy Fit3 299 Art Access 250 1 unit of Bezel 699 The Frame QA55LS03DAKXXM 6,199 YES 2 1 unit of Bezel 599 UHD UA98DU9000KXXM 23,999 YES 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 UHD UA85DU8000KXXM 8,999 YES 2 Galaxy Fit3 299 UHD UA85DU7000KXXM 8,299 YES 2 Galaxy Fit3 299 UHD UA75DU8000KXXM 5,199 YES 2 Galaxy Fit3 299 UHD UA65DU8500KXXM 3,699 YES 1 - - UHD UA55DU8500KXXM 2,999 YES 1 - - UHD UA65DU8000KXXM 3,599 YES 1 - - UHD UA55DU8000KXXM 2,899 YES 1 - - UHD UA75DU7000KXXM 4,899 YES 1 - - UHD UA65DU7000KXXM 3,399 YES 1 - - UHD UA55DU7000KXXM 2,699 YES 1 - - UHD UA50DU7000KXXM 2,399 YES 1 - - UHD UA43DU7000KXXM 1,799 YES 1 - -

APPENDIX 2

Category Model Code RRP (RM) PWP Price

(RM) SmartThings

(YES / NO) AI Icon

Point Free Gift Free Gift

RRP (RM) AV HW-Q990D/XM 6,499 4,999 YES 2 Galaxy Fit3 299 AV HW-Q930D/XM 4,999 3,699 YES 2 - - AV HW-Q800D/XM 3,999 2,999 YES 2 - - AV HW-Q700D/XM 2,999 2,299 YES 2 - - AV HW-S801D/XM 2,999 2,699 YES 2 - - AV MX-T70/XM 1,999 1,699 YES 2 - - AV MX-ST50B/XM 1,699 1,299 YES 1 - -

APPENDIX 3

Category Model Code Model RRP

(RM) Promo

Price SmartThings

(YES / NO) AI Icon

Point Free Gift Free

Gift

RRP

(RM) REF RF59CB0T03P/ME FDR 7,999 - YES 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 REF RS57DG5000B4ME SBS 4,199 - YES 2 - - REF RB50DG632EB1ME BMF 4,399 4,099 YES 2 Galaxy Fit3 299 REF RT42CB664412ME TMF 3,199 - YES 1 - - WM DV10BB9440GBFQ Dryer 4,699 - YES 2 Galaxy Fit3 299 WM WD12DB8B85GBFQ Drum 5,299 3,999 YES 3 - - WM WD12DG5B15BBFQ Drum 4,599 3,599 YES 0 - - RAC AR10BYEAAWKNME WindFree 2,639 2,439 YES 1 Galaxy Fit3 299 ACP AX46BG5000GSME Air Purifier 2,199 1,999 YES 1 Galaxy Fit3 299 VC VS20B958F3B/ME Stick 4,199 3,499 NO 0 - - VC VS20B95823W/ME Stick 3,899 3,199 NO 0 - - MWO MC35R8088LV/SM Convection 1,959 1,899 NO 0 - - MWO MC35R8088LC/SM Convection 1,959 1,899 NO 0 - - MWO MC35R8088LP/SM Convection 1,959 1,899 NO 0 - -

APPENDIX 4

Category Model Code Combo RRP

(RM) Promo

Price

(RM) SmartThings

(YES / NO) AI Icon Gift Free Gift

RRP

(RM) WM WF24B9600KV/FQ Washer +

Dryer Set 6,899 12,999 YES 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 WM DV17B9750CV/FQ 7,499 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 WM WW13BB944DGMFQ Washer +

Dryer Set 4,799 7,499 YES 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 WM DV90BB9440GMFQ 4,499 2 Galaxy Fit3 299 WM WW13BB944DGBFQ Washer +

Dryer Set 4,799 7,499 YES 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 WM DV10BB9440GBFQ 4,699 2 Galaxy Fit3 299 WM WW10TP44DSX/FQ Washer +

Dryer Set 3,899 6,899 YES 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 WM DV90T8240SX/FQ 4,199 2 Galaxy Fit3 299 WM WW10T634DLH/FQ Washer +

Dryer Set 3,449 6,499 YES 3 Galaxy Fit3 299 WM DV90T6240LH/FQ 3,999 2 Galaxy Fit3 299

SOURCE Samsung Electronics