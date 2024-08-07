Celebrate Merdeka with Samsung AI Home, Enjoy Big Deals
07 Aug, 2024, 18:34 CST
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Merdeka, embrace the future and elevate your home with Samsung's Gemilang AI for All 2024 campaign! From 1 August to 30 September 2024, unlock a world of intelligent technology and amazing deals on selected Samsung TVs, selected Sound Devices and selected Digital Appliances (DA) products[1].
AI for All this Merdeka
With AI-powered features in TVs and appliances, experience a more personalized and convenient home experience.
Upgrade your living room experience with Samsung's latest AI-powered TVs. When you purchase any of the selected TV models (listed in Appendix 1), you'll receive exclusive gifts[2]. These TVs and Soundbars boast intelligent features like:
- AI Upscaling: Witness your favourite content transformed into clarity with AI Upscaling, bringing your entertainment to life with enhanced detail and resolution
- AI Motion Enhancer: Enjoy smooth and fluid action scenes without blur
- Q-Symphony: Experience immersive surround sound as your Samsung TV and soundbar work harmoniously together, creating a symphony of audio for a truly cinematic experience
Transform your daily routine with Samsung's innovative AI-powered home appliances. With purchases of selected models listed in Appendix 3 & 4, you'll be eligible for exclusive gifts as listed in the same appendices[3]. These appliances offer features like:
- AI-powered Laundry: Smart washers and dryers that optimize settings based on fabric type and load size.
- Smart Cooling with AI: Smart refrigerators that provide cooking recipe recommendations and reduce energy usage with AI Energy Mode.
- Cleaning with AI: Robotic vacuum cleaners with AI navigation for a spotless home.
Get even more value with special Purchase-With-Purchase (PWP) offers on selected Samsung vacuum cleaners (details in the table provided)[4].
|
Products
|
PWP Item[5]
|
Retail
|
Promo Price of
(RM)
|
Bespoke Jet™ Plus
|
Jet Dual Brush (VCA-TABA95)
|
399
|
299
|
Bespoke Jet™ Plus Pet
|
Slim LED Brush (VCA-SABC95)
|
499
|
399
|
Spray Spinning Sweeper (VCA-
|
599
|
399
|
Jet™ 75E Multi
|
Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME)
|
699
|
399
|
Jet™ 65 Pet
|
Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME)
|
699
|
399
Double the Savings with Tiered Promotions[6]:
Our latest promotion offers consumers savings and rewards when purchasing selected TVs or home appliances. With this tiered promotions, you can maximize your benefits in two exciting ways!
- Tier 1: Exclusive Gifts: Get exclusive gifts worth up to RM1,299[7] such as Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Fit3 with your purchase of selected TVs or selected home appliances[8].
- Tier 2: AI Points & TNG e-wallet Credit: Earn AI Points with your purchase and redeem them for TNG e-wallet credit worth up to RM800[9]. For example, 5 AI Points can be redeemed for RM500, 6 AI Points for RM600, 7 AI Points for RM700, and 8 or more AI Points for RM800 (details in the table provided)[10].
|
AI Point(s)
|
Bonus TNG eWallet Credit (RM)[11]
|
5 AI points
|
500
|
6 AI points
|
600
|
7 AI points
|
700
|
8 & above AI points
|
800
Embrace the spirit of Merdeka with smarter living. Visit the Samsung Malaysia website today to explore the complete campaign details and discover the AI-powered products for your home: https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/gemilang-ai-2024
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering seamless connected experiences through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung newsroom at news.samsung.com.
"SAMSUNG MALAYSIA ELECTRONICS (SME) SDN BHD [Company No. 200301026766(629186-D)]".
|
[1] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
|
[2] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
|
[3] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
|
[4] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
|
[5] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
|
[6] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
|
[7] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
|
[8] Refer to the redemption process in terms and conditions for redemption.
|
[9] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
|
[10] Refer to the redemption process in terms and conditions for redemption
|
[11] While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.
APPENDIX 1
|
Category
|
Model Code
|
RRP (RM)
|
SmartThings
|
AI Icon
|
Free Gift
|
Free Gift
|
Neo QLED 8K
|
QA85QN900DKXXM
|
46,999
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
Neo QLED 8K
|
QA85QN800DKXXM
|
32,999
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
Neo QLED 8K
|
QA75QN900DKXXM
|
30,999
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
Neo QLED 8K
|
QA75QN800DKXXM
|
24,999
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
Neo QLED 4K
|
QA85QN87DAKXXM
|
20,999
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
Neo QLED 4K
|
QA85QN85DBKXXM
|
18,599
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
Neo QLED 4K
|
QA75QN87DAKXXM
|
13,999
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
Neo QLED 4K
|
QA75QN85DBKXXM
|
11,999
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
Neo QLED 4K
|
QA65QN87DAKXXM
|
9,899
|
YES
|
2
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
Neo QLED 4K
|
QA65QN85DBKXXM
|
8,299
|
YES
|
2
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
QLED 4K
|
QA98Q80CAKXXM
|
33,999
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
QLED 4K
|
QA85Q70DAKXXM
|
14,199
|
YES
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
QLED 4K
|
QA75Q70DAKXXM
|
10,199
|
YES
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
QLED 4K
|
QA65Q70DAKXXM
|
6,199
|
YES
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
QLED 4K
|
QA55Q70DAKXXM
|
4,999
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
QLED 4K
|
QA85Q60DAKXXM
|
10,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
QLED 4K
|
QA75Q60DAKXXM
|
6,799
|
YES
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
QLED 4K
|
QA65Q60DAKXXM
|
4,499
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
QLED 4K
|
QA55Q60DAKXXM
|
3,699
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
QLED 4K
|
QA50Q60DAKXXM
|
3,299
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
OLED
|
QA77S95DAKXXM
|
32,999
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
OLED
|
QA77S90DAEXXM
|
28,999
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
OLED
|
QA65S95DAKXXM
|
17,999
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
OLED
|
QA65S90DAKXXM
|
15,999
|
YES
|
3
|
New Galaxy Watch 7
|
1,299
|
The Frame
|
QA85LS03DAKXXM
|
19,799
|
YES
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
Art Access
|
250
|
1 unit of Bezel
|
899
|
The Frame
|
QA75LS03DAKXXM
|
12,399
|
YES
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
Art Access
|
250
|
1 unit of Bezel
|
799
|
The Frame
|
QA65LS03DAKXXM
|
8,399
|
YES
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
Art Access
|
250
|
1 unit of Bezel
|
699
|
The Frame
|
QA55LS03DAKXXM
|
6,199
|
YES
|
2
|
1 unit of Bezel
|
599
|
UHD
|
UA98DU9000KXXM
|
23,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
UHD
|
UA85DU8000KXXM
|
8,999
|
YES
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
UHD
|
UA85DU7000KXXM
|
8,299
|
YES
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
UHD
|
UA75DU8000KXXM
|
5,199
|
YES
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
UHD
|
UA65DU8500KXXM
|
3,699
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
UHD
|
UA55DU8500KXXM
|
2,999
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
UHD
|
UA65DU8000KXXM
|
3,599
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
UHD
|
UA55DU8000KXXM
|
2,899
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
UHD
|
UA75DU7000KXXM
|
4,899
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
UHD
|
UA65DU7000KXXM
|
3,399
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
UHD
|
UA55DU7000KXXM
|
2,699
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
UHD
|
UA50DU7000KXXM
|
2,399
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
UHD
|
UA43DU7000KXXM
|
1,799
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
APPENDIX 2
|
Category
|
Model Code
|
RRP (RM)
|
PWP Price
|
SmartThings
|
AI Icon
|
Free Gift
|
Free Gift
|
AV
|
HW-Q990D/XM
|
6,499
|
4,999
|
YES
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
AV
|
HW-Q930D/XM
|
4,999
|
3,699
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
AV
|
HW-Q800D/XM
|
3,999
|
2,999
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
AV
|
HW-Q700D/XM
|
2,999
|
2,299
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
AV
|
HW-S801D/XM
|
2,999
|
2,699
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
AV
|
MX-T70/XM
|
1,999
|
1,699
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
AV
|
MX-ST50B/XM
|
1,699
|
1,299
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
APPENDIX 3
|
Category
|
Model Code
|
Model
|
RRP
|
Promo
|
SmartThings
|
AI Icon
|
Free Gift
|
Free
|
REF
|
RF59CB0T03P/ME
|
FDR
|
7,999
|
-
|
YES
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
REF
|
RS57DG5000B4ME
|
SBS
|
4,199
|
-
|
YES
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
REF
|
RB50DG632EB1ME
|
BMF
|
4,399
|
4,099
|
YES
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
REF
|
RT42CB664412ME
|
TMF
|
3,199
|
-
|
YES
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
WM
|
DV10BB9440GBFQ
|
Dryer
|
4,699
|
-
|
YES
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
WM
|
WD12DB8B85GBFQ
|
Drum
|
5,299
|
3,999
|
YES
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
WM
|
WD12DG5B15BBFQ
|
Drum
|
4,599
|
3,599
|
YES
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
RAC
|
AR10BYEAAWKNME
|
WindFree
|
2,639
|
2,439
|
YES
|
1
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
ACP
|
AX46BG5000GSME
|
Air Purifier
|
2,199
|
1,999
|
YES
|
1
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
VC
|
VS20B958F3B/ME
|
Stick
|
4,199
|
3,499
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
VC
|
VS20B95823W/ME
|
Stick
|
3,899
|
3,199
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
MWO
|
MC35R8088LV/SM
|
Convection
|
1,959
|
1,899
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
MWO
|
MC35R8088LC/SM
|
Convection
|
1,959
|
1,899
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
MWO
|
MC35R8088LP/SM
|
Convection
|
1,959
|
1,899
|
NO
|
0
|
-
|
-
APPENDIX 4
|
Category
|
Model Code
|
Combo
|
RRP
|
Promo
|
SmartThings
|
AI Icon
|
Gift
|
Free Gift
|
WM
|
WF24B9600KV/FQ
|
Washer +
|
6,899
|
12,999
|
YES
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
WM
|
DV17B9750CV/FQ
|
7,499
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
WM
|
WW13BB944DGMFQ
|
Washer +
|
4,799
|
7,499
|
YES
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
WM
|
DV90BB9440GMFQ
|
4,499
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
WM
|
WW13BB944DGBFQ
|
Washer +
|
4,799
|
7,499
|
YES
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
WM
|
DV10BB9440GBFQ
|
4,699
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
WM
|
WW10TP44DSX/FQ
|
Washer +
|
3,899
|
6,899
|
YES
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
WM
|
DV90T8240SX/FQ
|
4,199
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
WM
|
WW10T634DLH/FQ
|
Washer +
|
3,449
|
6,499
|
YES
|
3
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
|
WM
|
DV90T6240LH/FQ
|
3,999
|
2
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
299
SOURCE Samsung Electronics
