Celebrate Merdeka with Samsung AI Home, Enjoy Big Deals

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics

07 Aug, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Merdeka, embrace the future and elevate your home with Samsung's Gemilang AI for All 2024 campaign! From 1 August to 30 September 2024, unlock a world of intelligent technology and amazing deals on selected Samsung TVs, selected Sound Devices and selected Digital Appliances (DA) products[1].

AI for All this Merdeka

Celebrate Merdeka with Samsung AI Home! Enjoy Deals Worth Up to RM2099!

With AI-powered features in TVs and appliances, experience a more personalized and convenient home experience.

Upgrade your living room experience with Samsung's latest AI-powered TVs. When you purchase any of the selected TV models (listed in Appendix 1), you'll receive exclusive gifts[2]. These TVs and Soundbars boast intelligent features like:

  • AI Upscaling: Witness your favourite content transformed into clarity with AI Upscaling, bringing your entertainment to life with enhanced detail and resolution
  • AI Motion Enhancer: Enjoy smooth and fluid action scenes without blur
  • Q-Symphony: Experience immersive surround sound as your Samsung TV and soundbar work harmoniously together, creating a symphony of audio for a truly cinematic experience

Transform your daily routine with Samsung's innovative AI-powered home appliances. With purchases of selected models listed in Appendix 3 & 4, you'll be eligible for exclusive gifts as listed in the same appendices[3]. These appliances offer features like:

  • AI-powered Laundry: Smart washers and dryers that optimize settings based on fabric type and load size.
  • Smart Cooling with AI: Smart refrigerators that provide cooking recipe recommendations and reduce energy usage with AI Energy Mode.
  • Cleaning with AI: Robotic vacuum cleaners with AI navigation for a spotless home.

Get even more value with special Purchase-With-Purchase (PWP) offers on selected Samsung vacuum cleaners (details in the table provided)[4].

Products

PWP Item[5]

Retail
Recommended  
Price of PWP
(RM)

Promo Price of
PWP Item

(RM)

Bespoke Jet™ Plus
Premium
(VS20B958F3B/ME)

Jet Dual Brush (VCA-TABA95)

399

299

Bespoke Jet™ Plus Pet
(VS20B95823W/ME)

Slim LED Brush (VCA-SABC95)

499

399

Spray Spinning Sweeper (VCA-
WBA95/GL)

599

399

Jet™ 75E Multi
(VS20B75AER4/ME)

Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME)

699

399

Jet™ 65 Pet
(VS15A60AGR5/ME)

Clean Station (VCA-SAE903/ME)

699

399

Double the Savings with Tiered Promotions[6]:

Our latest promotion offers consumers savings and rewards when purchasing selected TVs or home appliances. With this tiered promotions, you can maximize your benefits in two exciting ways!

  • Tier 1: Exclusive Gifts: Get exclusive gifts worth up to RM1,299[7] such as Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Fit3 with your purchase of selected TVs or selected home appliances[8].
  • Tier 2: AI Points & TNG e-wallet Credit: Earn AI Points with your purchase and redeem them for TNG e-wallet credit worth up to RM800[9]. For example, 5 AI Points can be redeemed for RM500, 6 AI Points for RM600, 7 AI Points for RM700, and 8 or more AI Points for RM800 (details in the table provided)[10].

AI Point(s)

Bonus TNG eWallet Credit (RM)[11]

5 AI points

500

6 AI points

600

7 AI points

700

8 & above AI points

800

Embrace the spirit of Merdeka with smarter living. Visit the Samsung Malaysia website today to explore the complete campaign details and discover the AI-powered products for your home: https://www.samsung.com/my/offer/gemilang-ai-2024

APPENDIX 1

Category

Model Code

RRP (RM)

SmartThings
(YES / NO)

AI Icon
Point

Free Gift

Free Gift
RRP (RM)

Neo QLED 8K

QA85QN900DKXXM

46,999

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

Neo QLED 8K

QA85QN800DKXXM

32,999

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

Neo QLED 8K

QA75QN900DKXXM

30,999

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

Neo QLED 8K

QA75QN800DKXXM

24,999

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

Neo QLED 4K

QA85QN87DAKXXM

20,999

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

Neo QLED 4K

QA85QN85DBKXXM

18,599

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

Neo QLED 4K

QA75QN87DAKXXM

13,999

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

Neo QLED 4K

QA75QN85DBKXXM

11,999

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

Neo QLED 4K

QA65QN87DAKXXM

9,899

YES

2

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

Neo QLED 4K

QA65QN85DBKXXM

8,299

YES

2

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

QLED 4K

QA98Q80CAKXXM

33,999

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

QLED 4K

QA85Q70DAKXXM

14,199

YES

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

QLED 4K

QA75Q70DAKXXM

10,199

YES

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

QLED 4K

QA65Q70DAKXXM

6,199

YES

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

QLED 4K

QA55Q70DAKXXM

4,999

YES

2

-

-

QLED 4K

QA85Q60DAKXXM

10,999

YES

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

QLED 4K

QA75Q60DAKXXM

6,799

YES

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

QLED 4K

QA65Q60DAKXXM

4,499

YES

2

-

-

QLED 4K

QA55Q60DAKXXM

3,699

YES

1

-

-

QLED 4K

QA50Q60DAKXXM

3,299

YES

1

-

-

OLED

QA77S95DAKXXM

32,999

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

OLED

QA77S90DAEXXM

28,999

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

OLED

QA65S95DAKXXM

17,999

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

OLED

QA65S90DAKXXM

15,999

YES

3

New Galaxy Watch 7

1,299

The Frame

QA85LS03DAKXXM

19,799

YES

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

Art Access

250

1 unit of Bezel

899

The Frame

QA75LS03DAKXXM

12,399

YES

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

Art Access

250

1 unit of Bezel

799

The Frame

QA65LS03DAKXXM

8,399

YES

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

Art Access

250

1 unit of Bezel

699

The Frame

QA55LS03DAKXXM

6,199

YES

2

1 unit of Bezel

599

UHD

UA98DU9000KXXM

23,999

YES

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

UHD

UA85DU8000KXXM

8,999

YES

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

UHD

UA85DU7000KXXM

8,299

YES

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

UHD

UA75DU8000KXXM

5,199

YES

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

UHD

UA65DU8500KXXM

3,699

YES

1

-

-

UHD

UA55DU8500KXXM

2,999

YES

1

-

-

UHD

UA65DU8000KXXM

3,599

YES

1

-

-

UHD

UA55DU8000KXXM

2,899

YES

1

-

-

UHD

UA75DU7000KXXM

4,899

YES

1

-

-

UHD

UA65DU7000KXXM

3,399

YES

1

-

-

UHD

UA55DU7000KXXM

2,699

YES

1

-

-

UHD

UA50DU7000KXXM

2,399

YES

1

-

-

UHD

UA43DU7000KXXM

1,799

YES

1

-

-

APPENDIX 2

Category

Model Code

RRP (RM)

PWP Price
(RM)

SmartThings
(YES / NO)

AI Icon
Point

Free Gift

Free Gift
RRP (RM)

AV

HW-Q990D/XM

6,499

4,999

YES

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

AV

HW-Q930D/XM

4,999

3,699

YES

2

-

-

AV

HW-Q800D/XM

3,999

2,999

YES

2

-

-

AV

HW-Q700D/XM

2,999

2,299

YES

2

-

-

AV

HW-S801D/XM

2,999

2,699

YES

2

-

-

AV

MX-T70/XM

1,999

1,699

YES

2

-

-

AV

MX-ST50B/XM

1,699

1,299

YES

1

-

-

APPENDIX 3

Category

Model Code

Model

RRP
(RM)

Promo
Price

SmartThings
(YES / NO)

AI Icon
Point

Free Gift

Free
Gift
RRP
(RM)

REF

RF59CB0T03P/ME

FDR

7,999

-

YES

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

REF

RS57DG5000B4ME

SBS

4,199

-

YES

2

-

-

REF

RB50DG632EB1ME

BMF

4,399

4,099

YES

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

REF

RT42CB664412ME

TMF

3,199

-

YES

1

-

-

WM

DV10BB9440GBFQ

Dryer

4,699

-

YES

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

WM

WD12DB8B85GBFQ

Drum

5,299

3,999

YES

3

-

-

WM

WD12DG5B15BBFQ

Drum

4,599

3,599

YES

0

-

-

RAC

AR10BYEAAWKNME

WindFree

2,639

2,439

YES

1

Galaxy Fit3

299

ACP

AX46BG5000GSME

Air Purifier

2,199

1,999

YES

1

Galaxy Fit3

299

VC

VS20B958F3B/ME

Stick

4,199

3,499

NO

0

-

-

VC

VS20B95823W/ME

Stick

3,899

3,199

NO

0

-

-

MWO

MC35R8088LV/SM

Convection

1,959

1,899

NO

0

-

-

MWO

MC35R8088LC/SM

Convection

1,959

1,899

NO

0

-

-

MWO

MC35R8088LP/SM

Convection

1,959

1,899

NO

0

-

-

APPENDIX 4

Category

Model Code

Combo

RRP
(RM)

Promo
Price
(RM)

SmartThings
(YES / NO)

AI Icon

Gift

Free Gift
RRP
(RM)

WM

WF24B9600KV/FQ

Washer +
Dryer Set

6,899

12,999

YES

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

WM

DV17B9750CV/FQ

7,499

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

WM

WW13BB944DGMFQ

Washer +
Dryer Set

4,799

7,499

YES

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

WM

DV90BB9440GMFQ

4,499

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

WM

WW13BB944DGBFQ

Washer +
Dryer Set

4,799

7,499

YES

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

WM

DV10BB9440GBFQ

4,699

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

WM

WW10TP44DSX/FQ

Washer +
Dryer Set

3,899

6,899

YES

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

WM

DV90T8240SX/FQ

4,199

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

WM

WW10T634DLH/FQ

Washer +
Dryer Set

3,449

6,499

YES

3

Galaxy Fit3

299

WM

DV90T6240LH/FQ

3,999

2

Galaxy Fit3

299

SOURCE Samsung Electronics

